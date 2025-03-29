Did you know Indians now spend 5 hours daily on phones? Here's what latest study reveals

Read Full Article

India reportedly has over 1.2 billion smartphone users and 950 million internet users. For as little as 12 cents per gigabit (GB), these internet customers may get reasonably priced internet. Cheaper cellphones and inexpensive internet packages have undoubtedly accelerated the nation's transition to digitalisation. However, it has also been stated that many Indians are becoming addicted to their phones and spending hours consuming media as a result of easy access to the internet.

A recent study by the global management firm EY claims that Indians are using their cellphones for longer than ever before. According to reports, Indian users spend five hours a day on social networking, gaming, and streaming videos. The study emphasises how media consumption is changing in the most populous country in the world as a result of the accessible internet and growing digital access.

The expanding number of digital platforms has now overtaken television as the main sector of India's media and entertainment business, which was estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 trillion ($29.1 billion) in 2024, according to the EY analysis.

Meanwhile, social networking, streaming videos, and gaming have taken over Indians' screen time, making up about 70% of the five hours they spend on their phones every day.

According to the research, India is the world's largest digital market, with people spending 1.1 trillion hours in 2024, despite ranking third in terms of daily mobile screen time, behind Brazil and Indonesia. The battle between billionaires like Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani, as well as international IT behemoths like Amazon and Meta, who want to build their companies and control the expanding digital market, has also increased due to the increasing number of Indians on the internet.

While digital media consumption is thriving, the report notes that traditional media—television, print, and radio—has, in contrast, witnessed a decline in both revenue and market share in 2024.

