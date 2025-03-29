user
user icon

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Google's Pixel 9a launches in India on April 16, featuring a sleek design, improved display, and Tensor G4 processor. It boasts a 48MP camera, enhanced battery life, and IP68 water resistance.

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9a will be available in India on April 16, alongside launches in Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. On April 10, the gadget will go on sale sooner in the US, Canada, and the UK. The Pixel 9a was once anticipated to go on sale shortly after its March 19 announcement, however its release was postponed because of a "component quality issue" that Google wanted to look into before confirming availability.

One of the many improvements of the Pixel 9a is its svelte new design, which does away with the conventional camera bump in favour of a flush back camera housing that keeps the phone from swaying when it is set on a level surface. Compared to the Pixel 8a's smaller 6.1-inch screen and lesser brightness levels (2,000 nits), the phone's 6.3-inch AMOLED display now has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

Also Read | iPhone 16e to Samsung Galaxy S25: Check out top 5 Google Pixel 9a rivals

Under the hood, Google's own Tensor G4 processor powers the Pixel 9a. When paired with 8GB of RAM, the gadget should provide excellent performance. The Pixel 9a has a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens on the front of the device. The macro mode, which uses the primary camera sensor for close-ups, is a noteworthy addition. For taking selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front camera.

Another advantage of the Pixel 9a is its long battery life; it has a 5,100mAh battery, which is an improvement over the 4402mAh battery of its predecessor. When necessary, customers may swiftly recharge their phones thanks to its compatibility for 23W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging. With its new IP68 classification, which allows it to survive submersion in water up to a specific depth, the device's durability has also been enhanced, making it more resistant to adverse environments.

Also Read | Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip? gcw

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut! gcw

iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut!

Infinix Note 50x to launch today: Check expected features, colours and other details gcw

Infinix Note 50x to launch today: Check expected features, colours and other details

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Which budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 should you buy? gcw

Realme P3 vs Vivo T4x: Which budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 should you buy?

Recent Stories

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless NTI

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Authentic Homemade Baklava Recipe Perfect for Eid Celebration sri

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat

Ex--Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

UAE Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate

Ugadi 2025: When is Telugu New Year? Here's everything you need to know about this festival ATG

Ugadi 2025: When is Telugu New Year? Here's everything you need to know about this festival

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon