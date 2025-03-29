Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Read Full Article

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9a will be available in India on April 16, alongside launches in Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. On April 10, the gadget will go on sale sooner in the US, Canada, and the UK. The Pixel 9a was once anticipated to go on sale shortly after its March 19 announcement, however its release was postponed because of a "component quality issue" that Google wanted to look into before confirming availability.

One of the many improvements of the Pixel 9a is its svelte new design, which does away with the conventional camera bump in favour of a flush back camera housing that keeps the phone from swaying when it is set on a level surface. Compared to the Pixel 8a's smaller 6.1-inch screen and lesser brightness levels (2,000 nits), the phone's 6.3-inch AMOLED display now has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

Under the hood, Google's own Tensor G4 processor powers the Pixel 9a. When paired with 8GB of RAM, the gadget should provide excellent performance. The Pixel 9a has a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens on the front of the device. The macro mode, which uses the primary camera sensor for close-ups, is a noteworthy addition. For taking selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front camera.

Another advantage of the Pixel 9a is its long battery life; it has a 5,100mAh battery, which is an improvement over the 4402mAh battery of its predecessor. When necessary, customers may swiftly recharge their phones thanks to its compatibility for 23W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging. With its new IP68 classification, which allows it to survive submersion in water up to a specific depth, the device's durability has also been enhanced, making it more resistant to adverse environments.

