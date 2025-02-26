Motorola G85 5G price DROPS to under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart; Here's how deal works

The Moto G85 5G is now available under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart with bank and exchange offers. It features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, 50MP camera, and a vibrant Full HD+ display.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

Moto G85 5G

Motorola G85, a popular mid-range is available under Rs 15,000 on Flipkart, thanks to the bank and exchange bonus. You should give the offer serious thought if you're looking for a smartphone with a camera, good performance, and a sturdy design. For those who are unfamiliar, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 engine, a large 5,000 mAh battery, a twin camera configuration, and a Full HD+ screen. This is how Flipkart's Motorola G85 5G pricing offer operates.

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85: Price slashed on Flipkart

The current price of the Moto G85 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is Rs 17,999. Customers who use specific bank cards can receive a bank discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the total price down to Rs 16,999. You can receive the greatest potential value for your smartphone (depending on its condition) and an extra exchange incentive of Rs 1,000 if you are trading in your old device. Please take notice that the maximum exchange value, including the exchange incentive, is Rs 16,900.

Using IDFC bank cards can save you Rs 1,500 on the gadget if you choose for the free EMI, which starts at Rs 3,000 per month. Customers may purchase Flipkart Protect for Rs 799 and an extended warranty for Rs 349 as part of the add-on.

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G specifications

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved pOLED display are features of the Moto G85 5G. The gadget has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage power the gadget. It has a 33W quick charging system and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 50 MP main shooter with OIS. The gadget has a 32 MP front camera for taking selfies.

