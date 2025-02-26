Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price

Poco M7 5G is launching in India next month as a successor to Poco M6 5G. It features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, circular camera module, and will be available on Flipkart for under Rs. 10,000.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

Poco M7 5G is all set to go official in India next month. As a replacement for the Poco M6 5G, the Xiaomi sub-brand will introduce the new M series phone. On its social media accounts, Poco has posted a poster that details the Poco M7 5G's features and appearance. It will come with a circular back camera module and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It has been verified that Flipkart would sell it across the nation.

The Poco M7 5G will be on sale in India on March 3 at 12:00 PM IST, the firm stated on its X (previously Twitter) account. According to the brand's teaser ad, the phone would have a circular back camera island and be available in blue. It attests that the phone would cost less than Rs. 10,000 throughout the nation.

Poco M7: Expected specifications

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset will power the Poco M7 5G. 12GB of RAM, including 6GB of Turbo RAM, will be included. Flipkart has teased the release of the new phone with a special webpage.

The Poco M7 5G, model number 24108PCE2I, had previously appeared on the Geekbench and Google Play Console databases. According to the description, the phone will include an Adreno 613 GPU, compatibility for 6GB of RAM, and a HyperOS overlay based on Android 14.

The Poco M7 5G is anticipated to provide improvements over the Poco M6 5G, which debuted in India in December 2023 and retailed for Rs. 10,499 at launch.

What about Poco M7's predecessor?

The 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixel) display on the Poco M6 5G has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. A 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera are at the forefront of its dual back camera arrangement, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It has an 18W wired charging capability and a 5,000mAh battery.

