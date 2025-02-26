Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Rumors suggest the Google Pixel 9a will be priced similarly to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a. European pricing is expected to remain consistent, while US pricing might see a slight increase for the 256GB model.

As Google is gearing up to launch its toned-down version, the Google Pixel 9a, the rumour has it that the upcoming phone will be priced similar to its predecessor. The price in the US and Europe will be the same as that of the Pixel 8a, which was released in May 2024, according to the Android Headlines source. According to the report, the price of the Google Pixel 9a remains at €549 (about Rs 50,200) for the 128GB variant and €609 (about Rs 55,700) for the 256GB model throughout the majority of Europe. As we previously reported, the phone is anticipated to retail for $499 (Rs 43,400) in the United States.

However, the Android Headline estimates that the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 9a will cost $679 (Rs 59,100) and the 256GB model would cost $809 (Rs 70,500). It's encouraging to see Google keeping the price of the Pixel 9a the same despite its major makeover at a time when costs are going up elsewhere. Let's examine our expectations for the Indian pricing first, though, before we offer any commentary.

Google Pixel 9a: Indian prices (Expected)

Although the Google Pixel 9a's Indian cost has not yet been announced, it is anticipated to be similar to that of the Pixel 8a. For comparison, the 128GB and 256GB storage versions of the Google Pixel 8a were first available in India for Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The 128GB model of the Google Pixel 9a is expected to retail for $499 (about Rs 43,400) in the US, while the 256GB model will cost $599 (around Rs 51,800). The base model is still the same price as the Pixel 8a, but the greater storage model costs $40 more (around Rs 3,400).

The Pixel 9a is anticipated to start at Rs 52,999 if Google adopts a similar price structure, with the 256GB variant perhaps reaching Rs 64,000. As a result, the two storage alternatives will cost more than Rs 10,000 more.

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect?

The alleged design of the next Google Pixel 9a has been made public by the tipster in the most recent video leak. It supports prior rumors that the incoming Pixel 9a would have a sleeker, flush-back design instead of the iconic bar-style camera module seen on past Pixel models. The Google logo is centered on the phone's flat, matte back, which is seen in the video. Instead than sticking out like its predecessors, the camera module is discreetly incorporated into the body. The power button and volume rockers are located on the right side of the device, while the left side is button-free and uncluttered.

