user
user icon

Lalu Prasad Yadav moves court for discharge in IRCTC case, says no proof against him

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and other accused persons. This case is related to alleged corruption in tender of the IRCTC hotels.

Lalu Prasad Yadav moves court for discharge in IRCTC case, says no proof against him AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday urged the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi to discharge him in the IRCTC corruption case, asserting that there is no evidence to frame charges against him. Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguments on framing of charges in the IRCTC corruption case and has scheduled for April 21 for hearing the further arguments.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there are no irregularities on the part of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The tenders were awarded in a fair manner. There is no sufficient evidences to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav. He deserved to be discharged of the charges.

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and other accused persons. This case is related to alleged corruption in tender of the IRCTC hotels.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh, along with Advocate Manu Mishra, had argued that there was corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of maintenance contracts for two hotels of IRCTC to a private company.

There is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons, the CBI had said. The case pertains to the period between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the Union Railway Minister.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranch and BNR Puri, to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vinay and Vinay Kochar.
The CBI has alleged that in return of this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through some benami company.

The CBI filed an FIR in the matter against Lalu Prasad Yadav on July 7, 2017. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)

US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February shk

US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February

21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide near Chennai; probe on shk

21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide by hanging at home near Chennai; probe on

PM Modi to visit RSS founder's memorial in Nagpur today, pay homage shk

PM Modi to visit RSS founder's memorial in Nagpur today, pay homage

PM Modi in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh today, to pay homage to RSS founders, launch projects worth Rs 33,700 cr shk

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh today, inaugurate key projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore

Recent Stories

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)

brazil legends vs india all stars date time venue tickets live stream ronaldinho rivaldo chennai details snt

Brazil Legends vs India All Stars: When & where to watch Ronaldinho, Rivaldo & more in action? Details here

US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February shk

US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February

L2: Empuraan: Mohanlal's movie to undergo 17 cuts following controversial scenes- Details inside NTI

L2: Empuraan: Mohanlal’s movie to undergo 17 cuts following controversial scenes- Details inside

Struggling with low CIBIL score? Here's how to fix it without credit card AJR

Struggling with low CIBIL score? Here's how to fix it without credit card

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon