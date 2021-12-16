  • Facebook
    Year-Ender 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor to Preity Zinta and more celebs who welcomed baby this year

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 12:12 AM IST
    We are all set to bid goodbye 2021; let us take a look back at some  Bollywood celebs who welcomed an additional member in their family
     

    From Anushka Sharma, Shreya Ghoshal, Lisa Haydon, Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta, everyone embraced parenthood and entered a new stage in their lives. While some became moms for the first time, others welcomed a baby for the second time.

    Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli started the year with the blessing of their baby girl Vamika, who was born on January 11. Virushka's face is still not been shown to the world; fans get some glimpses of the baby when she is out with her parents.

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir aka Jeh, on February 21. Later in an interview, Kareena revealed that her younger son looks more like her and is quieter than Taimur.
     

    Playback singer Neeti Mohan who got married to Nihaar Pandya in February 2019, welcomed a baby boy Aryaveer on June 2. The singer had shared a picture of her son on her social media handle and penned an emotional note.
     

    Geeta Basra and her cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh embraced their second child, a baby boy Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, on July 10, 2021.

    Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough surprised all when they revealed that they had been blessed with twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy on November 18.
     

    Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a baby girl Arzoie A Khurana on August 27, 2021. "A new member in the fam. Best feeling," wrote Aparshakti's actor brother Ayushmann Khurrana
     

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy on October 3, the couple announced the arrival of his son saying, ''The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival"

    Dia Mirza and her ISB graduate husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed a baby boy Avyaan Azad on May 14, 2021. Dia broke the news on her Instagram page, saying that Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14. She is also thankful to the doctor who ensured the safe birth of her baby via an emergency C-section.

