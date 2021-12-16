  • Facebook
    Year-Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif to Paris Hilton to Varun Dhawan and more celebs who got married this year

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 12:59 AM IST
    Here is the list of celebrities who got married in 2021.

    As many wedding were delayed last year because of Covid 19, 2021 has seen plenty of celebrities tie the knot, mainly in small, private events far away from the public and media. Later, the newly married shared their wedding pictures on social media to announce that they are now taken.
     

    Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a haveli like a queen on December 09 in front of close friends and relatives. She had an expensive-royal style wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. 
     

    Ankita Lokhande married her long-time boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain on December 14. Several videos and pictures of the couple enjoying their wedding festivities and after-party have gone viral. Also Read: Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir

     

    After more than 10-long years, Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his actress girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh on November 15, 2021.
     

    Yami Gautam tied the knot with URI filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony in June. The couple got hitched as per Pahadi rituals in a modest ceremony at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
     

    In January this year, Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend, a fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in a resort near Alibaug. Varun posted the wedding pictures on January 24 and wrote, "Lifelong love just became official."
     

    In an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, Dia Mirza tied the knot with ISB graduate-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 15. She also welcomed her son Avyaan Azad on May 14, 2021. 
     

    Evelyn Sharma got married to her longtime boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia, on May 15 this year. Their wedding was a low-key affair. Also Read: Year-Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif to Paris Hilton to Varun Dhawan and more celebs who got married this year

    Tum Bin 2 star Aditya Seal got married to Anushka Ranjan on November 21 in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Juhu, Mumbai. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and many more were decked up as bridesmaids at the wedding.

    Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor and her beau Karan Boolani got married in a close-knit ceremony on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. 

    Socialite and heiress Paris Hilton married Carter Reum on November 11 wearing a white Oscar de la Renta gown with floral motifs. Paris Hilton's reception was at the Bel Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton.
     

    Thank u, next singer Ariana Grande got hitched to Dalton Gomez on May 15. Only close friends and family members attended the wedding.
     

