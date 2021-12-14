Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir

2021 has been filled with a lot of ups and downs, but there have been many content creators who have made entertaining clips and have had taken the internet by storm. Check all the viral videos here.

2021 has been filled with ups and downs, although it marked another year as India fought the deadly coronavirus. There were restrictions as people were made to sit at home when the COVID-19 Pandemic had first arrived. Even though now things look a bit normal, but work from home does exist there were many content creators who created crazy entertaining videos that had taken the internet by storm.

In 2021, there were many clips that went viral on social media and the internet went crazy sharing about the same. Some of the clips were funny, while others were very emotional. We are not comparing but as 2021 is ending we have made a compilation of some of the entertaining videos which will refresh your memory.

1) Bachpan Ka Pyaar

Sahdev Dirdo took the internet by storm when he crooned, "Jaane Meri Jaaneman Bachpan ka Pyaar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Re". He was an unknown kid in Chattisgarh but later became a superstar post, getting featured in Badshah's music clip featuring Aastha Gill. Many could never get enough of this song.

2) Shweta your mic is on



This clip had trended a lot on Twitter, and netizens had created all memes because of a leaked Zoom call of an online lecture. The girl named Shweta had forgotten to mute her microphone. In the viral clip, the girl had shared private details of a boy who had told her to keep things private.

3) Pawri Ho Rahi Hai



Do you remember this song Pawri Ho Rahi Hai? The clip was posted by a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen who had made one of the most popular clips at the end of the year. The clip had become very popular and had also created a meme fest.

4) Dr KK Agarwal gets bashed by wife during a live stream

Padma Shri recipient and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. KK Aggarwal's wife had scolded when he had taken the COVID vaccination when the doctor had addressed a live stream. Unfortunately, the cardiologist passed away a few months ago post battling with coronavirus.

5) Doctors in PPE kits dance for COVID-19 patients

The staff of Parul Sevashram Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat in a viral video were captured dancing for COVID patients to cheer their moods amid all the disheartening events. Also read: Watch: Yashraj Mukhate's new track 'Papa Ki Pari' wins the hearts of many

6) Delhi aunty compares Alcohol with vaccine

After Kejriwal announced that a week-long lockdown was announced in Delhi there was this aunty who was seen rushing to the alcohol shop and in the clip she was seen saying, "Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." Also read: Yashraj Mukhate's latest song is the perfect anthem for those who 'Love To Safar'

7) Wife kisses hubby on a zoom call

There was a woman who tried kissing her husband while he was in the middle of a zoom call.