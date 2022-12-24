Yearend 2022: Mai to She Season 2, top five Netflix Hindi movies, series to watch before the year ends

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With 2022 ending in the next few days, here is a consolidated list of the top five Hindi movies and series to watch on Netflix. Netflix is a leader in bringing fresh and intriguing content to viewers in different languages and genres.

    Image: Netflix Trailer / Youtube

    With just a week remaining before 2022 ends, this year has been a blast for global giant Netflix which had an array of blockbuster releases of movies and shows attaining global ranks. We have curated a list of movies and shows. Especially for the Indian audiences, there was a palette of intriguing content in genres like crime thrillers, political dramas, family dramas, rom-coms, and reality shows. 

    Nonetheless, Indian audiences loved watching the best films and series. More than watching bollywood films in theatres, they gave rave reviews to compelling stories and brilliant performances by actors especially, on giant streamer Netflix.

    Below are the most loved top five Hindi shows and movies that are a must-watch before the year ends.

    Image: Netflix Trailer / Youtube

    1. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein:

    Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Anchal Singh in the lead, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a romantic crime thriller series. The eight-episode title revolves around Purva’s (Anchal Singh) obsessive love for her childhood classmate Vikrant (Tahir). Purva, the daughter of a local politician and mafia king, goes to different lengths while adopting dangerous tactics to be with Vikrant.

    Image: Netflix Trailer / Youtube

    2.  The Fame Game:

    Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut, delves into the dark side of stardom. The gripping family drama follows the life of a famous Bollywood actress Anamika Anand. This character, is played by Madhuri, who mysteriously disappears after an awards night. As the investigation around her disappearance progresses, the hidden and secret layers around her life and family get unveiled slowly. The eight-episodic series Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran, and Suhasini Muley, in important roles.

    Image: Netflix Trailer / Youtube

    3. Mai:

    Directed by Atul Moniga and starring Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, and Raima Sen in lead roles, Mai is a crime drama thriller. The story revolves around the life of a middle-class mother who transforms herself into a cunning woman out for truth and blinded by vendetta for her daughter's death.

    Image: Netflix Trailer / Youtube

    4. She Season 2:

    Directed by Imtiaz Ali, She 2 features Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, and Vishwas Kini in pivotal roles. Season two follows the life of a female constable Bhumika Pardeshi (Aaditi Pohankar), that works undercover for an investigation and uses her sexuality to her advantage to gain information from villains.

    Image: Netflix Trailer / Youtube

    5. Darlings:

    With Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, this dark comedy has been, directed by debutante filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen. This Netflix movie depicts the story of an abusive marriage between Badru and Hamza in a very realistic way. As a fierce woman, Badru seeks revenge on her abusive husband. The storyline of Darlings also involves a mother-daughter duo that is honestly trying to work their way through Mumbai, battling difficult circumstances while finding love and courage.

