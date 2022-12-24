'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KRK, is not only loved for his unabashed and honest film reviews by fans, but is also hated by the Bollywood film industry for his habit of meddling in their lives, with his mean comments targeting their personal lives. This time, KRK has got bashed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship ahead of the film Kuttey's release in theatres.

    The TV personality Kamaal R Khan, known as KRK, knows how to be a controversial favorite child. No matter what, he always finds his name in headlines because of his bold comments against Bollywood stars. 

    While, netizens and fans love him for his honest and unabashed film reviews. KRK gets slammed by the B-town celebs for his habit of mocking them constantly on social media, be it via the micro-blogging site Twitter or in his Youtube videos. His recent target seems to be Arjun Kapoor, as he questions what Malaika Arora will call her boyfriend after the release of his upcoming film Kuttey.

    KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. In his tweet, he asked his fans that can they help him to understand what will Malaika call her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor after the much-awaited dark comedy film Kuttey releases in the theatres. This comment didn't settle down well with social media users and netizens. This comment downright targeted Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora. Because of this, many users agreed that KRK has crossed a line of decency and morality with this tweet. This tweet post was a new low for him. 

    KRK posted a tweet on December 22, 2022. His tweet caption read, "Kaya Aap Bata Sakte hain, Ki film #Kuttte release Hone Ke Baad Malaika Arjun Ko Kya Naam Se Pukaregi?."

    "Aapki Deshdrohi release hone par aapki biwi aapko deshdrohi bulati thi ?," said a fan. "Uncle kindergarten jaane ka time ho gaya hai..baaki bakchodi school may sports period may karna," a fan said. "Exactly the same name by which she calls him now. Inn logon ko koi fark nahin padta. Perhaps yeh zarur ho sakta hai ki iss baar Malaika audience par bhadak pade on behalf of Arjun!!!," a fan added. "Wo tho pata nahi Par tujhe tho hum kutta hi bolenge Wo bhi khujli wala kuttaaa...," a fan shared.

    Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj in Bollywood. Set to release on January 13, 2023, the movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra. The dark action thriller, will be produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. Music of the film has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar.

