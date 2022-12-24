Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kapde mere same the, I wasn't popular enough': Urfi Javed lashes out against a troll for demeaning comments

    Urfi Javed has lashed out against a public figure and social media user Yuvraj Hockey for his demeaning and derogatory comments against her. She has set the record straight from her side and spoken only facts.

    'Kapde mere same the, I wasn't popular enough': Urfi Javed lashes out against a troll for sending rape threats vma
    While trolling is a part of the celebrity culture nowadays. Sometimes even a small comment or statement uttered by any troll is enough to spark off a war of words on social media. This war often happens between a celebrity and a social media user. Something similar also happened here. 

    It so happened that a social media user and a public figure named Yuvraj Hockey said that Urfi Javed, the TV personality, deserves to be in jail because of her bold and quirky fashion sense. He also added how it signifies a wrong message to today's youth. Feeling miffed and angered by the same, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and posted a series of notes.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON

    In the first one, posting a screenshot of her and the user's conversation, Urfi tagged him and wrote, "@yuvrajhockey9 kara li beizzati. Why don't you speak up against the rapists and murderers? You want me behind bars for what reason."

    In the second story, Urfi wrote, "Kapde mere tab bhi same the, Bas I wasn't popular enough. It's f***ed up when public figures like him comment shit like wanting me behind bars, for what bro. Tumhara aur kisi ka bhi kya bigada hai meine. Yaha rape aur murder karke khule ghum rahe hai, log unke liye kyu ni bolte."

    Urfi added, "Instead of apologizing, you keep defending your actions, knowing you're wrong. He said I am a disgrace for the society. For what reason? For wearing and doing and speaking my mind? Rapists and murderers are not a disgrace? By doing all this, you're just promoting rape culture. You're telling people it's okay to threaten a girl, rape a girl, call her a disgrace, and tell her she deserves to be in jail cause of what she puts on her body !! Please, everyone, stop it."

    Furthermore, Urfi also uploaded a video in which she mentioned that if a person is a public figure and comments something like this when fans and people can read it. This sends out the wrong message. She also added about getting constant rape and death threats because of people like these. She also shared about complaining about a guy, till what extent, will these complaints go on. It is getting difficult for her now. She requested everyone to stop this nonsense. Urfi concluded the video by adding that she doesn't feel safe anymore.

    ALSO READ: Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success

    For those unaware, Urfi Javed started her career in the television industry six years back in 2016. In 2016, She appeared in Sony TV's show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya as Avni Pant. Then from 2016 to 2017, Urfi essayed the character of Chhaya in Ekta Kapoor's show Chandra Nandini. Then she also appeared as Arti in Star Plus's Meri Durga. Besides, in 2018, she also essayed the character of Kamini Joshi in Sab TV's Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, followed by Bella Kapoor in Colors TV's hit show, Bepannaah, Piyali in Star Bharat's Jiji Maa, Nandini in & TV's Daayan. In 2020, she joined in as Shivani Bhatia in Star Plus's iconic show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also played the character of Tanisha Chakrabarty in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

