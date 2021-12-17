Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have had a grand and private wedding. Will their wedding reception take place next year? Here's what we know about the same. Read to know further.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand and a private wedding that had extended for three days in Rajasthan from December 7 to 9. The pair had kept the invitation of the wedding guests to a minimum and had barely invited some big industry bigshots. The couple wanted to throw a grand reception in Mumbai and invite those who could not attend the wedding.



Now there is a buzz going on that the grand reception of the pair has postponed the reception date to January. A source close to the couple told India Today that the couple has been discussing options for their wedding reception dates. As per plan A, they want to have a reception in the coming week, so that it is close to their actual wedding date. According to plan B they want to push the wedding reception date to January in order to avoid the COVID-19 crisis in the city of Mumbai.

An insider has revealed that the BMC has been very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict action against Bollywood celebrities who are flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested. Vicky and Katrina's guest list for the reception is elaborate and it has the names of some VIP dignitaries and guests. They are being very careful with the planning because they don't want to take any risks.

The source further said that both Vicky and Katrina ensured they got tested post their wedding after returning to Mumbai and have been following all the Covid-related protocols.


