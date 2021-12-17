  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases?

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 6:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have had a grand and private wedding. Will their wedding reception take place next year? Here's what we know about the same. Read to know further.

    Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases? SCJ

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand and a private wedding that had extended for three days in Rajasthan from  December 7 to 9. The pair had kept the invitation of the wedding guests to a minimum and had barely invited some big industry bigshots. The couple wanted to throw a  grand reception in Mumbai and invite those who could not attend the wedding.
     

    Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases? SCJ

    Now there is a buzz going on that the grand reception of the pair has postponed the reception date to January. A source close to the couple told India Today that the couple has been discussing options for their wedding reception dates. As per plan A, they want to have a reception in the coming week, so that it is close to their actual wedding date. According to plan B they want to push the wedding reception date to January in order to avoid the COVID-19 crisis in the city of Mumbai.

    Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases? SCJ

    An insider has revealed that the BMC has been very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict action against Bollywood celebrities who are flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested. Vicky and Katrina's guest list for the reception is elaborate and it has the names of some VIP dignitaries and guests. They are being very careful with the planning because they don't want to take any risks. Also read: Punjabi 'BAHU' Katrina Kaif impressed Vicky Kaushal's family by cooking THIS sweet dish

    Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases? SCJ

    The source further said that both  Vicky and Katrina ensured they got tested post their wedding after returning to Mumbai and have been following all the Covid-related protocols. Also read: Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan bless actress with expensive wedding gifts
     

     

    Will Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal push grand wedding reception to January due to rise in COVID-19 cases? SCJ

    Another issue is that some stars will be travelling during Christmas and New Year time and they would not be there for the reception. "They will also need to check the availability of their guests and who's in Mumbai and who's travelling. They are currently figuring these logistics out", said the source further.

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rust Shooting Warrant against Alec Baldwin phone issued here is why drb

    Rust Shooting: Warrant against Alec Baldwin’s phone issued; here is why

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, watch RCB

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, WATCH

    How I Met Your Father trailer Fans call Hilary Duff Kim Cattrall starrer CRINGEY INSULTING drb

    How I Met Your Father trailer: Fans call Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall starrer show ‘CRINGEY, INSULTING’

    Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside) RCB

    Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

    Pushpa The Rise movie review Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna movie gets mixed reviews from audiences drb

    Pushpa: The Rise movie review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie gets mixed reviews from audiences

    Recent Stories

    KR Ramesh Kumar's enjoy rape shocker Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former speaker ycb

    KR Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' shocker: Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former Speaker

    Punjab Election 2022 Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP seat sharing yet to be decided gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility gcw

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise-ayh

    IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon