Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh in Paris, his response will shock you [WATCH]

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is not just a celebrity in India; he is a global icon with a major fan following all over the world. Recently, the superstar performed in Paris for the first time, and the fans went crazy. The performance was remarkable and solidified Diljit's name among the top performers globally. However, one strange incident also took place at the concert. While Diljit was giving an electrifying performance on stage, a fan threw a phone at him. Many may assume that it may anger the artist; however, his reaction will surprise you.

In the video, Diljit can be seen picking up the phone and saying, "Keep your phone safe, Paaji (brother). I love you, brother." But that wasn't all; later, the singer removed his jacket and gave it to the fan. Diljit's gentle and compassionate gesture won over many fans.

Several fans flocked to the comments and praised Diljit for his kind gesture. One fan wrote, "I loved how he went into the crowd to handover his mobile phone. Lovely"

A fan shared their opinion on the crowd's bad behavior, and wrote, "Yaar yehi chiz nahi pasand... when ppl get rewarded for behaving badly. Makes me think ki Hum ache logo ne kya galati ki hai acha banke"

Another fan also shared their opinion, "He shudnt have done this becz the next time another jahil will do the same to gain his attention or something like that. Becz its difficult to be seen in this huge crowd ppl do stupid things to get noticed"

After the performance, the 4-year-old musician took to his Instagram and posted pictures from the concert and wrote, "First Time Perform Kita Paris ch Thank You Tusi Time Kadeya..Milde An Next Time Mai Tan Paris ch Panjabi Ganey Vajau"

Meanwhile, Diljit is preparing to begin the Indian part of his tour in October. It starts on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, followed by concerts in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Diljit's next film will be Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol. The film is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2026.

