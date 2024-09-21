Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44; kicks off birthday celebrations [PHOTOS]

    Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 44th birthday on September 21, 2024. Ahead of her special day, she delighted fans with stunning pictures on Instagram, receiving an outpouring of love from admirers, including a sweet birthday message from her Aitraaz co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan have been showering her with birthday wishes following her latest post on Instagram. Along with her admirers, her Aitraaz co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also left a heartfelt birthday message. Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood icon, is celebrating her 44th birthday today, September 21, 2024. To mark the occasion, the Tashan actress shared a series of captivating photos ahead of her special day. The pictures include candid black-and-white shots with balloons surrounding her, a monochrome image hinting at her stylish outfit, and another showing her in a striking red off-shoulder dress paired with heels. She captioned the post, “Bringing in my birthday.”

    Shortly after the post, fans filled the comments with heartfelt wishes. One follower expressed their admiration, calling her "the world’s most beautiful woman" and wishing her continued health and happiness. Another remarked on her iconic look, referencing her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham dialogue by mentioning, "Good looks, good looks, and good looks" while sending early birthday greetings.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas also left a sweet comment, wishing Kareena a happy birthday and adding a heart-eyed emoji.

    On the professional front

    Kareena's latest film, The Buckingham Murders, is currently in cinemas, where it is performing moderately at the box office. Her previous release, Crew, was a major commercial success.

    Recently, Kareena also marked her 25-year journey in Bollywood by sharing a video on Instagram, which showcased some of her most memorable performances from films like Jab We Met, Chameli, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the post, she expressed her gratitude for her career, writing that the love for her job, the "magic on screen," and the "fire within" drive her to continue. She thanked cinema chains like PVR and INOX for organizing a special festival to celebrate her career.

    Kareena is next set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again, a multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

