Karan Johar to make OTT directorial debut? Here's what we know

Karan Johar is reportedly gearing up to make his OTT directorial debut with a big-budget web series for Netflix, following in the footsteps of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Known for his work on iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Johar’s move to OTT has fans eagerly anticipating what he will bring to the platform.

According to a source revealed that after the success of Bhansali's HeeraMandi, this new Johar project is set to become a marquee series for Netflix. The source mentioned that Karan Johar will serve as the showrunner for this yet-untitled web series, with the script already finalized. It is expected to begin production in early 2025. The series will reportedly feature a female-led cast, and the casting process is currently underway. The same source indicated that this will be Netflix’s most ambitious upcoming project, with filming scheduled throughout 2025, aiming for a 2026 release.

In the meantime, Karan Johar is focusing on the release of Jigra, a film he has co-produced with Alia Bhatt. Both Johar and Bhatt are currently promoting the movie and are set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Vedang Raina.

Speaking about Jigra, Alia Bhatt previously described it as a story that centers on courage, passion, and determination. She expressed her excitement about bringing this powerful narrative to life, aiming to consistently support compelling and timeless stories in collaboration with talented creatives.

Additionally, Alia had to undergo basketball training for her role in the film. Reports indicate that several scenes in Jigra required her to play basketball, and to ensure authenticity, director Vasan Bala arranged for her to be coached.

