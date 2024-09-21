Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar to make OTT directorial debut? Here's what we know

    Karan Johar is set to make his OTT directorial debut with a big-budget web series for Netflix, following in the footsteps of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Known for films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Johar’s upcoming project is highly anticipated. The web series will feature a female-led cast and is set to begin production in 2025, with a 2026 release

    Karan Johar to make OTT directorial debut? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Karan Johar is reportedly gearing up to make his OTT directorial debut with a big-budget web series for Netflix, following in the footsteps of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Known for his work on iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Johar’s move to OTT has fans eagerly anticipating what he will bring to the platform.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    According to a source revealed that after the success of Bhansali's HeeraMandi, this new Johar project is set to become a marquee series for Netflix. The source mentioned that Karan Johar will serve as the showrunner for this yet-untitled web series, with the script already finalized. It is expected to begin production in early 2025. The series will reportedly feature a female-led cast, and the casting process is currently underway. The same source indicated that this will be Netflix’s most ambitious upcoming project, with filming scheduled throughout 2025, aiming for a 2026 release.

    In the meantime, Karan Johar is focusing on the release of Jigra, a film he has co-produced with Alia Bhatt. Both Johar and Bhatt are currently promoting the movie and are set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Vedang Raina.

    Speaking about Jigra, Alia Bhatt previously described it as a story that centers on courage, passion, and determination. She expressed her excitement about bringing this powerful narrative to life, aiming to consistently support compelling and timeless stories in collaboration with talented creatives.

    Additionally, Alia had to undergo basketball training for her role in the film. Reports indicate that several scenes in Jigra required her to play basketball, and to ensure authenticity, director Vasan Bala arranged for her to be coached.

    ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!" RTM

    Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!"

    Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..." RTM

    Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..."

    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27 RBA

    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27

    Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan was embarrassed by his 'tight jeans' in KKHH RTM

    Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan was embarrassed by his 'tight jeans' in KKHH

    Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck ATG

    'Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck

    Recent Stories

    MoS Suresh Gopi visits ernst and young employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father' anr

    MoS Suresh Gopi visits EY employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father'

    Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!" RTM

    Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!"

    WhatsApp security: 8 ways your account could be HACKED! gcw

    WhatsApp security: 8 ways your account could be HACKED!

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor ATG

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor ATG

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon