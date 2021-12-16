  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan bless actress with expensive wedding gifts

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 7:49 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may have had a hush-hush wedding, but it looks like they have received expensive gifts. Here's what Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and many others gifted the pair. Check out the same here.
     

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have had a private wedding that was not attended by many Bollywood stars. However, they made sure that they sent their regards to the newly married pair in the form of expensive gifts. When Katrina and Vicky were about to leave for their honeymoon, they were given many gifts from their well-wishers in the industry.

    Although there is no confirmation, it is being said that the wedding gifts that the newly married pair has received is super costly. Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known to gift expensive cars to his near and dear ones. Katrina is one of those about whom he cares a lot. The Rajneeti actress is known to be very close to the actor and his family.

    It is also being reported that Hrithik Roshan, who is considered as Bollywood's Greek God has been friends with both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Reportedly, the Super 30 star a  BMW G310 R bike worth 3 lakh rupees. Also read: Year-Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif to Paris Hilton to Varun Dhawan and more celebs who got married this year
     

    Katrina's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor did not attend her wedding that had taken place in Rajasthan. He ensured that he gifted her a diamond ring which was reportedly worth  2.7 crore rupees. 
     

    Katrina Kaif and and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in many films and reportedly are good friends. They are often seen partying. SRK is also friends with Vicky Kaushal. While King Khan may have given Vicky and Katrina's wedding a miss, he has given the newlyweds an expensive painting which was around  1.5 lakh rupees. Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding reception to take place here, read details

    Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt reportedly gave Katrina a perfume that costs lakhs of rupees. Reports state that they were good friends once upon a time.
     

