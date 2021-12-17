  • Facebook
    Punjabi 'BAHU' Katrina Kaif impressed Vicky Kaushal's family by cooking THIS sweet dish

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 2:10 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a sweet dish that she cooked for her in-laws; take a look

    A few mins ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of a sweet dish, Suji ka halwa with some dry fruits on it. She mentioned on the picture that she has cooked for her in-laws.  She captioned it, 'Maine banaya' with an pointer showing towards the dish. Katrina also said the name of the ritual 'Chaunka Chardhana' 
     

    This is her first post after she came back to Mumbai in her new house with husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple recently got married in Rajasthan. Talking about the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual, it happened in north India more were new bride is expected to cook for the first time in the kitchen preferably something sweet like kheer or halwa.
     

    Vicky and Katrina had a three-day wedding ceremony also included haldi, mehendi, sangeet and Punjabi Shaadi. It is said that they will have a big reception for their Bollywood friends and co-stars. Also read: Year-Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif to Paris Hilton to Varun Dhawan and more celebs who got married this year

    Yesterday, we learned that Katrina Kaif's Bharat co-star Salman Khan gifted super-expensive Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore. On the other hand, Katrina's ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor did not attend her wedding as he was busy with his shooting had reportedly sent her a diamond necklace worth 2.7 crore rupees. Alia Bhatt reportedly gave Katrina a perfume that costs lakhs of rupees. Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding reception to take place here, read details

     

    Shah Rukh Khan who worked with Katrina Kaif in many films has given the newlyweds an expensive painting which was around 1.5 lakh rupees. Reportedly, the Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan gave Vicky Kaushal a BMW G310 R bike worth 3 lakh rupees. 

     

    Anushka Sharma, who has worked with Katrina in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero has reportedly gifted her diamond earrings worth Rs 6 lakh. Katrina's friend Taapsee Pannu has also gifted the bride a platinum bracelet.
     

