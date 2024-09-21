Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!"

Actor Vivek Oberoi made a controversial ‘our industry has more plastic’ statement in 2009 during a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan. He has now clarified the statement and said that he was immature when he delivered this remark and things like should not be said out loud. For those who don't know, Vivek said, "Our industry has more plastic than the company that makes Tupperware boxes.”

In a recent interview with India TV, Vivek clarified his previous statements, and said, "That’s not something to say out loud. They know who they are and you know it, too. The way I made this remark back then, it’s been a while, now I am older and more mature.”

“It’s up to an individual whether or not they want to be plastic. It’s you who chooses to be real. Some people become plastic because they fear that people will judge their real side. Some people might lack the strength to be real. And others become plastic because they don’t know any other way to survive. They think this is how it is, networking, pleasing people, lying to them behind their backs. But, when you realize that all this is a waste of time, and being real is the ultimate satisfaction, you live in a meditative state and enjoy life," he added.

In 2009, the Saathiya actor appeared in Farah Khan's talk show named 'Tere Mere Beech Mein'. Vivek Oberoi opened up about his scandalous press conference. He said, “As soon as I sat down to do the press conference, I realized I was doing something wrong. My inner voice told me to not do this and go have a conversation man-to-man. But, when you have too many people giving you suggestions, you seem to suppress your own mind and listen to others. I ended up saying things I shouldn’t have.”

“Soon after the press conference, people who suggested that I should do it in the first place also distanced themselves from me overnight. Now, I laugh at my immaturity and whatever I had done. But, back then I was really stressed. I was young, I was 24, I was in love and many go crazy when in love," he added. The 48-year-old actor made the 'plastic' comments on this show.

Latest Videos