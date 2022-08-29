Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Nearly a month has passed since South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu stopped posting content on her Instagram page. Where is she? Fans are worried

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We are all aware that Samantha Ruth Prabhu frequently receives negative comments on social media. She is a skilled performer aware of her responsibilities, but lately, a source says, she has been trying to avoid Instagram and other social networking sites.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Sam is someone who wants to focus exclusively on herself and ignore everything else, and there is too much going on around her. She is on social media detox and is prepping up for her role in Russo Brothers' Citadel. She is preparing by practising martial arts, "a source gives information to a well-known entertainment website.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha used to be a very active performer on social media, but over the past month or so, she has avoided posting her typical stuff.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The insider continues, "Expect Sam to announce the release date of her forthcoming film shortly." Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On a similar topic, Naga Chaitanya spoke candidly about his life after splitting from Samantha during the Laal Singh Chaddha movie premiere. Also Read: MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Blackpink check out the complete winner list

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He stated, "I'm in a really happy space" in one of the interviews while claiming to be "bored" while discussing his personal life and separation from Samantha in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

