Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Blackpink check out the complete winner list

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    The MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday Night (EST) at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey. The star-studded affair saw Taylor Swift, Nicky Minaj, Harry Styles, Blackpink and BTS, among many others, pick up awards along with some impressive live performances. Check out the complete winner’s list here.

    Image: Getty Images

    From Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Lizzo, Dove Cameron, Snoop Dogg and Marshmallow were among many others who attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 on Sunday (EST), August 28. The awards function was held in Prudential Centre in New Jersey. If you have missed watching the awards ceremony, don't fret. Here is the complete list of winners from the award ceremony.

    Image: Getty Images

    Video of the year: Taylor Swift bagged the award in this category for ‘All Too Well’. The others who were nominated included Doja Cat (Woman), Drake ft. Future & Young Thug (Way 2 Sexy), Ed Sheeran (Shivers), Harry Styles (As It Was), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (Industry Baby); and Olivia Rodrigo (Brutal).

    ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Image: Getty Images

    Artist of the year
    WINNER: Bad Bunny
    The others who were nominated in the category were: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo

    ALSO READ: Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s film registers poor performance over weekend

    Image: Getty Images

    Best pop: Winner of this category was none other than Harry Styles who bagged the award for ‘As It Was’. Also nominated in the category were Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Olivia Rodrigo.

    Image: Getty Images

    Song of the year
    Winner:     Billie Eilish for ‘Happier Than Ever’
    Other nominees were: Adel for “Easy on Me”, Doja Cat for “Woman”, Elton John & Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”, Lizzo for “About Damn Time”; and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay”.

    Image: Getty Images

    Best collaboration: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won the award in this category for their popular song ‘Industry Baby’. To bag the award, they beat the likes of Elton John and Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber among others.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Best new artist: Dove Cameron picked this award. Others who were nominated in the same category were Måneskin and Seventeen.

    Push performance of the year:
    WINNER:     December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”
    Other nominations included:
    September 2021: Griff – “One Night”
    October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”
    November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”
    January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”
    February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”
    March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”
    April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”
    May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
    June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”
    July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

    Image: Getty Images

    Best hip-hop: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby for their track ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ Eminem & Snoop Dogg, Future ft. Drake, Tems, Kendrick Lamar, Latto and Pusha T were the nominees in the category.

    Best rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers were the winners in this category. Foo Fighters, Dies Young, Jack White, Muse, Shinedown, and Three Days Grace were the other nominees.

    Best alternative: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

    Best Latin: Anitta – “Envolver”

    Best R&B: The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records

    Best K-pop: LISA – “LALISA”

    Video for good: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

    Best metaverse performance: BLACKPINK

    Best longform video: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

    Best Cinematography: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

    Best Direction: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

    Best art direction: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday net worth personal life education salary drb

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more RBA

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said

    Chintaa Mani Review: An out-of-the-box concept packaged in a believable story RBA

    Chintaa Mani Review: An out-of-the-box concept packaged in a believable story

    Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice RBA

    Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: We wanted Hardik Pandya to score, and he did that - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We wanted Pandya to score, and he did that' - Bhuvneshwar

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission - adt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead AJR

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon