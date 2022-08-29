MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Blackpink check out the complete winner list

The MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday Night (EST) at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey. The star-studded affair saw Taylor Swift, Nicky Minaj, Harry Styles, Blackpink and BTS, among many others, pick up awards along with some impressive live performances. Check out the complete winner’s list here.

From Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Lizzo, Dove Cameron, Snoop Dogg and Marshmallow were among many others who attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 on Sunday (EST), August 28. The awards function was held in Prudential Centre in New Jersey. If you have missed watching the awards ceremony, don't fret. Here is the complete list of winners from the award ceremony.

Video of the year: Taylor Swift bagged the award in this category for 'All Too Well'. The others who were nominated included Doja Cat (Woman), Drake ft. Future & Young Thug (Way 2 Sexy), Ed Sheeran (Shivers), Harry Styles (As It Was), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (Industry Baby); and Olivia Rodrigo (Brutal).

Artist of the year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

The others who were nominated in the category were: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo

Best pop: Winner of this category was none other than Harry Styles who bagged the award for ‘As It Was’. Also nominated in the category were Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Olivia Rodrigo.

Song of the year

Winner: Billie Eilish for ‘Happier Than Ever’

Other nominees were: Adel for “Easy on Me”, Doja Cat for “Woman”, Elton John & Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”, Lizzo for “About Damn Time”; and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay”.

Best collaboration: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won the award in this category for their popular song ‘Industry Baby’. To bag the award, they beat the likes of Elton John and Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber among others.

Best new artist: Dove Cameron picked this award. Others who were nominated in the same category were Måneskin and Seventeen. Push performance of the year:

WINNER: December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

Other nominations included:

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

