    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, August 29.

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday net worth personal life education salary drb
    First Published Aug 29, 2022

    Nagarjuna Akkineni, the superstar of South cinema, has made his mark not only in the South but also in the Hindi film industry. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Nagarjuna is also a film producer and businessman. In a career that spans over three decades, Nagarjuna has towered a net worth of roughly $123 million, which converts to Rs 950 crore, approximately, reportedly. On the 63rd birthday of Nagarjuna Akkineni, here is a low down on the actor’s net worth, personal life, salary and everything that is of interest to his fans.

    Started as a child artist: Born on August 29, 1959, in Madras, Nagarjuna is the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna, since childhood was interested in cinema. He started his career as a child artist. However, his debut Telugu film ‘Vikram’ was released in the year 1986. The same year, he had two more films, 'Captain Nagarjuna' and 'Aranyakanda', released the same year.

    Nagarjuna’s personal life and marriages: He first married Lakshmi Daggubati in the year 1984, but their ma did not last long. After six years, they both decided to separate from each other. Two years after their divorce in the year 1990, Nagarjuna married actress Amala Akkineni in 1992. Nagarjuna has two sons – Naga Chaitanya from his first marriage, and Akhil Akkineni from his second marriage.

    Nagarjuna and his alleged closeness with Tabu: According to media reports, Nagarjuna was married, but his closeness with Bollywood actress Tabu started increasing. Both had met each other for work and then reportedly fell in love. It is alleged that they had an affair that lasted a decade. They both reportedly got separated because Tabu did not want to break his marriage.

    Nagarjuna’s net worth: Nagarjuna has a towering net worth of Rs 950 crore ($123 million USD), reportedly. Maximum of his earnings come from films and brand endorsements. Apart from the acting fees, he takes home a profit share from his movies.

    Nagarjuna’s salary, yearly income and assets: He reportedly has a yearly income of over Rs 48 crore whereas his monthly takeaways are over Rs 4 crore. In terms of his assets, he owns multiple properties in Hyderabad including a house which is estimated at around Rs 42.3 crore, reportedly.

