Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had stubbornly declined a tempting offer to promote Paan Masala when seniors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar were openly promoting gutka, paan masala to the nation.

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan has been able to impress the public with his personality and charm, in addition to winning hearts with his endearing portrayal in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has recently turned down a pan masala brand endorsement, which is reportedly worth Rs 9 crores.

    Kartik Aaryan has steadfastly declined a tempting offer to endorse Paan Masala, claims a report published on an entertainment website. When the website checked this news with a prominent ad guru, he committed by saying, “That’s right. Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”

    Also Read: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims?

    Kartik Aayan's resolve to refrain from endorsing dangerous items is also praised by producer and former chair of the censor board Pahlaj Nihalani. "Paan masala is claiming lives. The nation's health would undoubtedly suffer due to Bollywood role models encouraging the consumption of gutka and paan masala.

    When senior superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who should know better, are promoting cancer (a.k.a gutka, paan masala) to the nation, Kartik has firmly said no to the tempting offer.

    Pahlaj further said it is unlawful and unconstitutional to broadcast alcohol and paan masala advertisements. The CBFC is not lawfully permitted to certify paan masala and alcohol advertisements. As a result, it is unlawful to broadcast these items' advertisements. Actors who appear in such advertisements should be aware that they are engaging in criminal activities.

    Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Akshay Kumar made news a few months ago after controversy erupted over his promotion of a pan masala brand. On Twitter, the actor expressed regret to his followers and promised to be more selective regarding the brands he supported in the future.

    This is not the first time a famous person has found themselves in a similar predicament. Amitabh Bachchan walked out of an endorsement deal with a well-known pan masala brand in October 2021, on his 79th birthday, after getting backlash on social media.

    The Bollywood celebrity, who starred with actor Ranveer Singh in a commercial for this brand's "silver-coated cardamom seeds," claimed he was unaware the advertisement was surrogate advertising when it was filmed. In addition, he returned the payment received from the endorsement.

    Also Read: Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice

    The former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan appeared in a commercial for another pan masala manufacturer in 2016. He claimed that the company tricked him by neglecting to warn him about the risks associated with their product. On the other hand, the company made it clear that the mouth freshener Brosnan marketed should not be mistaken for chewing tobacco.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shashthi Jude Peter Damian film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals RBA

    Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims drb

    Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims?

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors RBA

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday net worth personal life education salary drb

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more RBA

    Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more

    Recent Stories

    Social Media Influencer Rohit Virwani Talks About Sharing Exciting Content to Grow Online

    Social Media Influencer Rohit Virwani Talks About Sharing Exciting Content to Grow Online

    Shashthi Jude Peter Damian film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals RBA

    Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report AJR

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report

    Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here - adt

    Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here

    Mumbais wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore - adt

    Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon