When Rajamouli allegedly insulted NTR in front of national media; Read on

NTR and Rajamouli are close friends and frequent collaborators. However, during a national media interview, Rajamouli seemingly insulted NTR by calling one of their films bad and wishing it to be erased from the audience's memory.

Rajamouli's career began with NTR. He debuted with 'Student No. 1,' NTR's second film. The film was a super hit, with popular songs and captivating dance by NTR.

Their second film 'Simhadri' was an industry hit. They later collaborated on 'Yamadonga' and 'RRR.' Rajamouli has directed only 12 films in 2 decades, four with NTR.

'RRR' catapulted NTR to stardom. The film, starring NTR and Ram Charan, grossed over 1200 crore. 'RRR' won prestigious awards, boosting 'Devara's' success.

Rajamouli, who brought NTR fame, seemingly insulted him. During an 'RRR' promotion interview, Rajamouli called 'Student No. 1' a film he'd like to erase from audience memory.

NTR appeared embarrassed. He called 'Student No. 1' immature and said he cringes watching it. Despite being directed by Rajamouli, the comment caused discomfort.

Rajamouli has made shocking statements about NTR before, comparing him to a lame horse. He later said his opinion changed after filming began.

