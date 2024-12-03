When Rajamouli allegedly insulted NTR in front of national media; Read on

NTR and Rajamouli are close friends and frequent collaborators. However, during a national media interview, Rajamouli seemingly insulted NTR by calling one of their films bad and wishing it to be erased from the audience's memory.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Rajamouli's career began with NTR. He debuted with 'Student No. 1,' NTR's second film. The film was a super hit, with popular songs and captivating dance by NTR.

article_image2

Their second film 'Simhadri' was an industry hit. They later collaborated on 'Yamadonga' and 'RRR.' Rajamouli has directed only 12 films in 2 decades, four with NTR.

article_image3

'RRR' catapulted NTR to stardom. The film, starring NTR and Ram Charan, grossed over 1200 crore. 'RRR' won prestigious awards, boosting 'Devara's' success.

article_image4

Rajamouli, who brought NTR fame, seemingly insulted him. During an 'RRR' promotion interview, Rajamouli called 'Student No. 1' a film he'd like to erase from audience memory.

article_image5

NTR appeared embarrassed. He called 'Student No. 1' immature and said he cringes watching it. Despite being directed by Rajamouli, the comment caused discomfort.

article_image6

Rajamouli has made shocking statements about NTR before, comparing him to a lame horse. He later said his opinion changed after filming began.

