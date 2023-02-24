When Alia Bhatt got rape threats, here's how her mother Soni Razdan reacted on social media

Post-late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death in 2020, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt started receiving several rape threats. Know what happened next

In 2020, when Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was all over the National headlines, many Bollywood celebs became the subject of trolling and bashing. From Karan Johar to Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many stars have been criticised over nepotism and bullying in the film industry.



A few social media users started sending death threats and spitting venom at stars. According to Spotboye.com, Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt received rape threats. It wasn’t long before their mother Soni Razdan, expressed her anger and slammed people on social media.

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's sister, once released a series of screenshots in which she got rape threats and other derogatory remarks directed at her and Alia. Shaheen also stated that she would publicly humiliate these perpetrators and pursue legal action.



Soni called them out on Instagram, saying that as the app has a zero-tolerance policy against online abuse, she thinks that 'misogynistic slurs, intended to subdue and oppress' SHOULD also fall under the guidelines. She even said that she should not have to change the way she uses a platform if someone is being abusive and that she wants a 'Full stop' and it is high time this ended. She added to the screenshot stating, "@instagram I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook."



Alia Bhatt's mother further stated the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse and used hashtags like 'stop online abuse' and 'stop abuse against women'. Her note read, "To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it’s high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts. Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse. #enoughisenough #stoponlineabuse #stoptheharrassment #stopabuseagainstwomen" (SIC)

Alia Bhatt recently made headlines after a popular media group released her private photos on social media. Photographs were taken without her permission as she was relaxing at her Mumbai home. She expressed shock over her photos, which clicked while she was inside her house.

