Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Alia Bhatt got rape threats, here's how her mother Soni Razdan reacted on social media

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Post-late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death in 2020, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt started receiving several rape threats. Know what happened next

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In 2020, when Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was all over the National headlines, many Bollywood celebs became the subject of trolling and bashing. From Karan Johar to Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many stars have been criticised over nepotism and bullying in the film industry. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A few social media users started sending death threats and spitting venom at stars. According to Spotboye.com, Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt received rape threats. It wasn’t long before their mother Soni Razdan, expressed her anger and slammed people on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's sister, once released a series of screenshots in which she got rape threats and other derogatory remarks directed at her and Alia. Shaheen also stated that she would publicly humiliate these perpetrators and pursue legal action.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Soni called them out on Instagram, saying that as the app has a zero-tolerance policy against online abuse, she thinks that 'misogynistic slurs, intended to subdue and oppress' SHOULD also fall under the guidelines. She even said that she should not have to change the way she uses a platform if someone is being abusive and that she wants a 'Full stop' and it is high time this ended. She added to the screenshot stating, "@instagram I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt's mother further stated the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse and used hashtags like 'stop online abuse' and 'stop abuse against women'. Her note read, "To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG. And it’s high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts. Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse. #enoughisenough #stoponlineabuse #stoptheharrassment #stopabuseagainstwomen" (SIC)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt recently made headlines after a popular media group released her private photos on social media. Photographs were taken without her permission as she was relaxing at her Mumbai home. She expressed shock over her photos, which clicked while she was inside her house. Also Read: Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and more celebs at the screening

    Image: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor / Instagram

    She wrote on social media, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" She also tagged the Mumbai Police in her post. Also Read: Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this vma

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review Is Arjun Ashokan Anaswara Rajan film worth watching Read these tweets RBA

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan’s film worth watching? Read these tweets

    Pop queen Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her vma

    Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

    Selfiee LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's film available for free on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Selfiee LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Emraan's film available for download on Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites

    Style Icon Urfi Javed unites with same team behind Ranveer Singh's controversial nude look vma

    Style Icon Urfi Javed unites with same team behind Ranveer Singh's controversial nude look

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this vma

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Dammam bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details AJR

    Dammam-bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free-run in Punjab?

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free run in Punjab?

    Bowler is not the villain here - MCC re-asserts its stance on running out non-striker for backing up mankading-ayh

    'Bowler is not the villain here' - MCC re-asserts its stance on running out non-striker for backing up

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon