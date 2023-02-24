Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and more celebs at the screening

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 7:49 AM IST

    After teasing fans and audiences with the songs and teaser, trailer, the much-awaited screening of the actioner-dramedy family entertainer film Selfiee happened yesterday evening in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi look cool in casuals, Nushrratt and Diana twin in black at the Selfiee screening.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Yesterday evening after much wait, was the screening of the much-awaited film Selfiee. Selfiee had created a buzz with its hit songs and compelling storyline outlook, as seen in the trailer. 

    In today's edition of celebs spotted, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and other celebs attended the screening of Selfiee as they turned up fashion quotient higher.

    ALSO READ: From Varisu to Prey for the Devil to Veera Simha Reddy and many more are releasing this Weekend (Feb 24)

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In this pic, Akshay Kumar is striking a candid and perfect groupfie pose with co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Akshay kept it sleek in a blue and white checkered shirt with black pants and a black cap on his head. Emraan Hashmi kept it casual in a black OBEY printed t-shirt and grey pants. Nushrratt looked stunning in an all-black outfit. She wore a black sleeveless top with black trousers and black heels.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Diana Penty looked captivating in a black off-shoulder lace dress. The actress completed her look with black boots and dewy makeup. She elevated the style game with her ensemble outfit look at the screening. She has enhanced her outfit with a nude pink lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nushrratt Bharuccha looked chic in an all-black outfit. She wore a black sleeveless top, which she paired with matching black trousers and black heels. She completed her look with minimal accessories and natural makeup. She enhanced her outfit with a nude pink lip shade and a short bob hairdo.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar looked suave in his all-denim outfit at the screening. He wore a black t-shirt paired with a denim-blue colored jacket, denim-blue pants, and transparent glasses on his eyes with a dog tag chain on his neck.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned music producer Anshul Garg also attended the Selfiee screening. He kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black half jacket with denim-blue light wash jeans.

    ALSO READ: Actress Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Varun Kumar; See first wedding photos

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post vma

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid vma

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses RBA

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look vma

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut

    Recent Stories

    Here are some health benefits of having carrot juice in the morning RBA

    Here are some health benefits of having carrot juice in the morning

    Holi Special: ISKCON Temple to Prem Mandir, 5 temples to visit on THIS colourfull festival RBA

    Holi Special: ISKCON Temple to Prem Mandir, 5 temples to visit on THIS colourfull festival

    Numerology Prediction for February 24 2023 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 24 2023 Sagittarius Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 24, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Sagittarius; be careful Virgo

    Indian Army's first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile regiment raised in Eastern Command

    Indian Army's first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile regiment raised in Eastern Command

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon