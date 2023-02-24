Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and more celebs at the screening

After teasing fans and audiences with the songs and teaser, trailer, the much-awaited screening of the actioner-dramedy family entertainer film Selfiee happened yesterday evening in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi look cool in casuals, Nushrratt and Diana twin in black at the Selfiee screening.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Yesterday evening after much wait, was the screening of the much-awaited film Selfiee. Selfiee had created a buzz with its hit songs and compelling storyline outlook, as seen in the trailer. In today's edition of celebs spotted, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and other celebs attended the screening of Selfiee as they turned up fashion quotient higher. ALSO READ: From Varisu to Prey for the Devil to Veera Simha Reddy and many more are releasing this Weekend (Feb 24)

Image: Varinder Chawla

In this pic, Akshay Kumar is striking a candid and perfect groupfie pose with co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Akshay kept it sleek in a blue and white checkered shirt with black pants and a black cap on his head. Emraan Hashmi kept it casual in a black OBEY printed t-shirt and grey pants. Nushrratt looked stunning in an all-black outfit. She wore a black sleeveless top with black trousers and black heels.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Diana Penty looked captivating in a black off-shoulder lace dress. The actress completed her look with black boots and dewy makeup. She elevated the style game with her ensemble outfit look at the screening. She has enhanced her outfit with a nude pink lip shade on her lips.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar looked suave in his all-denim outfit at the screening. He wore a black t-shirt paired with a denim-blue colored jacket, denim-blue pants, and transparent glasses on his eyes with a dog tag chain on his neck.

Image: Varinder Chawla