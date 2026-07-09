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Welcome 4 Next On The Cards? Director Ahmed Khan Gives BIG Update About Akshay Kumar Starrer Franchise
Welcome 4 On The Cards? The Welcome franchise is set to grow bigger as director Ahmed Khan has officially confirmed that Welcome 4 is in development. The announcement comes as Welcome to the Jungle continues its successful run in theatres
Ahmed Khan Confirms 'Welcome 4' Is Under Development
Putting months of speculation to rest, Ahmed Khan revealed that Welcome 4 is one of his upcoming projects. During an interview, the filmmaker shared that he is currently planning multiple films, with the next installment of the Welcome franchise being among his priorities.
He also mentioned that he is preparing to launch his 25-year-old son, Azaan, before shifting his focus to the new Welcome film. His statement effectively confirmed that the franchise will continue with a fourth chapter, much to the delight of fans.
Director Has Several Big Projects in the Works
Apart from Welcome 4, Ahmed Khan disclosed that he is working on several other high-profile ventures. According to the filmmaker, he has projects lined up with producer Firoz Nadiadwala as well as another collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.
He added that he is currently evaluating multiple scripts, suggesting that the coming years could be particularly busy for the director, who is looking to expand his slate beyond action and comedy entertainers.
Franchise Expands After 'Welcome to the Jungle' Success
The announcement comes as Welcome to the Jungle enjoys a strong run at the box office. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film has attracted audiences with its large-scale comedy and star power.
While no official casting announcements have been made for Welcome 4, fans are already hoping to see the return of iconic characters like Uday and Majnu, whose comic chemistry remains one of the franchise's biggest attractions. Expectations are also high that the fourth installment will raise the entertainment quotient with an even bigger ensemble and fresh comic twists.
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