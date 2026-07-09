Putting months of speculation to rest, Ahmed Khan revealed that Welcome 4 is one of his upcoming projects. During an interview, the filmmaker shared that he is currently planning multiple films, with the next installment of the Welcome franchise being among his priorities.

He also mentioned that he is preparing to launch his 25-year-old son, Azaan, before shifting his focus to the new Welcome film. His statement effectively confirmed that the franchise will continue with a fourth chapter, much to the delight of fans.