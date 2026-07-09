On its 13th day in theatres, Welcome to the Jungle earned an estimated Rs 2.35 crore net in India, registering a decline of around 21.7% compared to the previous day's collection of Rs 3 crore.

The latest figures take the film's India net collection to Rs 122.90 crore, while its domestic gross has reached approximately Rs 146.10 crore.

Internationally, the comedy added another Rs 0.50 crore, taking its overseas earnings to Rs 31.45 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 177.55 crore, placing it within touching distance of the Rs 180 crore milestone.

Day-wise India Net Collection Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore Day 9: Rs 7.50 crore Day 10: Rs 9.75 crore Day 11: Rs 2.65 crore Day 12: Rs 3.00 crore Day 13: Rs 2.35 crore

Total: Rs 122.90 crore

Bigger Box Office Battle Ahead

Although Welcome to the Jungle has weathered the impact of Alpha, the coming days could prove even more challenging. The film has already experienced a significant screen crunch due to the YRF spy thriller's strong theatrical presence.

Adding to the competition, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 10, creating another hurdle for the comedy entertainer. With screens expected to be redistributed once again, Welcome to the Jungle will rely heavily on positive word-of-mouth and family audiences to maintain its theatrical momentum.

Featuring a massive ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff, the film follows a chaotic group attempting to shoot a fake Rs 2,000-crore movie as part of an undercover operation against a global crime syndicate. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when they are forced to confront real terrorists, transforming a group of unlikely misfits into accidental heroes.