Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle has managed to maintain a steady theatrical run even after entering its second week. While the film has lost several screens to YRF's Alpha and is also sharing audience attention with new releases, it witnessed a welcome boost on Day 12.

The comedy entertainer collected Rs 3 crore (net) on Tuesday, registering a 13.2% jump over Monday's Rs 2.65 crore. The increase suggests that the film continues to enjoy support from family audiences despite intense competition.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 120.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 143.35 crore.