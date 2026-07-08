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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 120 Crore Net
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 12: Despite facing stiff competition from Alpha and a reduced screen count, Welcome to the Jungle continues to attract family audiences. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy recorded a healthy rise on Day 12
Day 12 Sees Positive Growth Despite Screen Competition
Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle has managed to maintain a steady theatrical run even after entering its second week. While the film has lost several screens to YRF's Alpha and is also sharing audience attention with new releases, it witnessed a welcome boost on Day 12.
The comedy entertainer collected Rs 3 crore (net) on Tuesday, registering a 13.2% jump over Monday's Rs 2.65 crore. The increase suggests that the film continues to enjoy support from family audiences despite intense competition.
With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 120.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 143.35 crore.
Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 175 Crore
The film is also performing steadily in overseas markets. It added Rs 0.50 crore internationally on Day 12, taking its overseas gross to Rs 30.95 crore.
Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 174.30 crore, keeping the film on course for another milestone in the coming days.
Day-wise India Net Collection
Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore
Day 8 (Friday): Rs 4.50 crore
Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 7.50 crore
Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 9.75 crore
Day 11 (Monday): Rs 2.65 crore
Day 12 (Tuesday): Rs 3.00 crore
Total India Net Collection: Rs 120.55 crore
Star-Studded Comedy Continues Franchise Legacy
Welcome to the Jungle marks the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.
The story follows a chaotic group of gangsters, actors and family members who travel into a jungle to shoot what appears to be a fake Rs 2,000 crore movie. What begins as a carefully planned undercover operation soon spirals into real danger when terrorists enter the picture, forcing the unlikely team to become accidental heroes.
With its blend of slapstick comedy, action and nostalgia, the film continues to draw audiences, proving that the long-running franchise still holds strong appeal at the box office.
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