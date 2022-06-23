Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram; takes over Kartik Aaryan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has been giving a stellar performance at the box office. Take a look at the collections of other films at the box office on Wednesday.

Image: Official film poster, PR Agency

For the past several weeks, various films that have been entertaining the audience at the theatres, have been performing well. While some of these films being released at the box office have done great business in terms of collections, there are also films that have failed to leave an impact on the people. Amidst this, it will be interesting to see how the films releasing on Friday, Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil, will affect these films. Meanwhile, take a look at the box office report of films from their Wednesday collection.

Image: PR Agency

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' is doing tremendously at the box office. The film is making huge money at the theatres, thanks to the overwhelming response from the audience. However, there was a decline in the film's earnings on the 35th day. The film has done a business of around Rs 58 lakh on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's film makes a profit of 34 per cent since its release

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: South superstar Kamal Haasan's film Vikram may not have done anything special in the Hindi belt, but the film is doing great business in the overall domestic market. Kamal Haasan, who is returning to the big screen after four years through this film, has proved that his magic in the industry is still intact. Meanwhile, if we talk about the film's earnings on the previous day, the film has so far crossed the total figure of Rs 375 crores. ALSO READ: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, here’s how much stars charged for the film

Image: PR Agency

Nikamma: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty made her comeback on the big screen with the film Nikamma. However, like her previous film Hungama 2, this attempt was also unsuccessful. The film has not been able to show anything special at the box office even for six days. The film has earned a total of Rs 1.83 by Wednesday. If the film continues to perform like this, it will soon be removed from the theatres.

Image: Official film poster