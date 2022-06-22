Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan’s film at box office?

Despite a good show on Tuesday at the box office, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is stuck on 34 per cent profit. Does Netflix have an impact on the film’s profit?

Image: PR Agency

Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the biggest blockbuster of 2022 in the Hindi film industry, so far. A standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, this Anees Bazmee film has become one of the most successful horror-comedy films of all time. As per the initial box office reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has continued to perform well on Tuesday, its 33rd day of release. However, despite the film’s great success and performance at the box office, it still has not yet been able to earn Rs 200 crore.

Image: PR Agency

It is being assumed that after the makers released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix on June 19, the film’s target to enter the Rs 200 crore is getting difficult. The producers were so apprehensive about the film's success that they did not even adhere to the eight-week gap usually set for the film's digital rights. Four weeks after its release in theatres, the film’s rights were sold before its release on Netflix in order to get a big amount. Interestingly, the profits earned by the makers have not yet reached even Rs 40 crore, despite the blockbuster film's stellar box office collections. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its magic on day 33

Image: PR Agency

Kartik Aryan's charisma on screen has turned out to profit the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 since the opening day itself. The success of the film was such in the first week of its release, that it successfully earned Rs 92.05 crore. The film earned Rs 49.70 crore in the second week, Rs 21.40 crore in the third week and Rs 12.99 crore in the fourth week. The film's fifth weekend was also amazing and during this time too, the film collected Rs 5.68 crore, including the earnings of the 30th, 31st and 32nd day, and then the film was released on Netflix. ALSO READ: Shamshera Teaser Review: Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans

Image: PR Agnecy

As soon as Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was released on Netflix, its collection came down by Rs 1 crore for the first time. The film earned only Rs 76 lakh on Monday and Rs 66 lakh on Tuesday. The film's earnings are expected to be below this. However, it may also see a jump in numbers since those who want to watch a film in the theatres, may want to watch the film on the big screen. Yet, it does not hint at any more profit for the makers.

Image: PR Agency