    Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, here’s how much stars charged for the film

    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

    As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor charged four times more fees than Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera.

    Image: Still from the teaser, official poster

    With only a day left for the trailer release of Shamshera, the excitement around the movie has doubled by ten folds. The film’s teaser was released on Wednesday which revealed intense looks of both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Shamshera is one of the most anticipated films of Ranbir Kapoor’s career. It marks his comeback on the screen after 2018’s Sanju.

    Meanwhile, this will be for the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen space. Helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Shamshera stars Vaani Kapoor and Ronit Roy also. Ahead of film’s trailer release, there is a curiosity in the minds of people regarding how much fee these stars have charged for this film.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ranbir Kapoor: He is getting the most applause in the teaser of Shamshera. People are liking his look very much. According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly charged Rs 20 crore for this film. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir's Brahmastra is going to release this year, starring his actor-wife Alia Bhatt as his love interest.

    ALSO READ: SHAMSHERA VS KGF 2: CAN RANBIR KAPOOR END THE CRAZE AROUND YASH’S FILM?

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Sanjay Dutt: In this film, Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen as a brutal cop. Sanjay's look in Shamshera is quite different. According to the reports, Sanjay has charged Rs 8 crore for the film.

    Image: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

    Vaani Kapoor: The leading lady of this film is Vaani Kapoor. After a great performance in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Vaani will impresse the audience in Shashera. According to the information, Vaani has received Rs 5 crore for this film. It is being told that Vaani has a very strong and important role in this film.

    Image: Ronit Roy/Instagram

    Ronit Roy: He is one of the most liked actors from the television world who grew his popularity in the cinema world as well. Apart from serials, he has also appeared in many films. It is being told that Ronit has reportedly charged Rs 4 crores for the film and that he will come out as a surprise package for his audience in Shamshera.

