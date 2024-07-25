'Gaza war will end if Hamas...': Israel PM gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, defending Israel’s military actions against Hamas in Gaza.

This marked his fourth address to Congress, but his first since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the kidnapping of approximately 250 others.

One of the rescued Israeli hostages, Noa Argamani, attended as Netanyahu’s guest. She, along with several members of the Israel Defense Forces, received a standing ovation from Congress.

Netanyahu vowed to continue the war until achieving “total victory,” despite the Palestinian death toll nearing 40,000, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. The enclave faces a severe humanitarian crisis.

As Netanyahu spoke, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested on Capitol Hill, condemning his handling of the conflict. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the speech for similar reasons.

During his nearly hour-long address, Netanyahu did not mention any ceasefire negotiations. Key takeaways from his speech include his unwavering stance on the conflict and the recognition of Israeli hostages and soldiers.

Key takeaways from Netanyahu's address to US Congress

On alleged war crimes accusations

In May, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced plans to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has shamefully accused Israel of deliberately starving the people of Gaza. This is utter, complete nonsense. It's a complete fabrication," Netanyahu said during his address.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel has “enabled more than 40,000 aid trucks to enter Gaza,” refuting claims that Israel has blocked aid and instead accusing Hamas of stealing it.

A recent United Nations report projects that 96% of Gaza's population will face crisis or worse levels of food insecurity.

The US has repeatedly urged Israel to permit more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu also issued a stark warning, claiming, “The ICC is trying to shackle Israel’s hands and prevent us from defending ourselves. And if Israel’s hands are tied, America is next.”

Israel PM urges US to expedite military aid

Netanyahu told Congress that fast-tracking US military aid to Israel could “dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East.”

He referenced British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s plea for US assistance during World War II, quoting, “Give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job.”

Netanyahu added, “I, too, appeal to America: Give us the tools faster, and we’ll finish the job faster.”

On pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Capitol

Netanyahu referred to the pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the Capitol building as “Iran’s useful idiots,” suggesting, “For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests happening right now, outside this building.”

He further asserted that they “choose to stand with evil” and “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Israel PM thanks Biden, Trump

Netanyahu thanked President Biden for his “heartfelt support for Israel,” highlighting the deployment of two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider regional war.

“He came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour, a visit that will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said, appreciating Biden’s “tireless efforts” to secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

Netanyahu also expressed gratitude for the actions taken by former President Donald Trump during his tenure, including “recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, confronting Iran’s aggression, and recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American Embassy there.”

He added that “Israelis were relieved” that Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13.

On Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Toward the end of his speech, Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israel would continue the war "until we destroy Hamas's military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home."

“My friends, If you remember one thing, one thing from this speech, remember this: Our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu said.

“The war in Gaza could end tomorrow if Hamas surrenders, disarms and returns all the hostages," the Israel PM said amidst a standing ovation by members of the US Congress.

"But if they don’t, Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That’s what total victory means, and we will settle for nothing less," he concluded.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate, did not attend Netanyahu’s address. She and President Biden are expected to meet with him separately on Thursday. Meanwhile, the prime minister will meet with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

