Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government

    The CID arrested P. D. Subbappa, the Bhovi Corporation's office superintendent, for embezzling funds from a loan scheme for Bhovi community entrepreneurs in 2021-22. Allegations include irregularities in loan distribution and document fabrication. This arrest marks the first breakthrough in multiple scams involving the previous BJP government.

    Karnataka CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vowed to ramp up investigations into multiple scams involving the previous BJP government, in response to the BJP's allegations against the Congress government in the Valmiki Development Corporation and MUDA scams. The latest development saw the arrest of P. D. Subbappa, the office superintendent of the Bhovi Corporation, by the CID police in connection with an embezzlement case.

    The case centres around the financial loan scheme offered by the corporation to entrepreneurs of the Bhovi community during the year 2021-22. Allegations surfaced that irregularities occurred in the distribution of these loans in Siddapur of Bengaluru City, Kalagi of Kalaburagi district, and Doddaballapur of Bengaluru Rural district.

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    In response to the seriousness of the case, the state government ordered a CID investigation a few days ago. The investigation led to the arrest of Subbappa, who was subsequently presented in court on Tuesday and taken into custody for four days for questioning. It was reported that Subbappa attempted to cover his tracks by hiding over 200 files, which the CID officials are now recovering.

    Subbappa served as the head office superintendent of Rajya Bhovi Nigam from 2021 to 2023. The Bhovi Corporation had implemented loan schemes to support entrepreneurs in the Bhovi community. However, allegations arose that middlemen were demanding large sums of money to facilitate financial assistance in these projects. Subbappa and others allegedly fabricated documents to embezzle crores of rupees from the corporation.

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stands firm amid MUDA controversy and BJP protests

    Former BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar had complained to the State Backward Classes Welfare Department Minister Shivraj Tangadagi regarding these irregularities. Minister Tangadagi informed the Chief Minister, prompting DGP's directive for a CID investigation. The CID's probe resulted in Subbappa's arrest, marking the first significant breakthrough in the Bhovi Corporation embezzlement case.

    What was the scam?

    - Misconduct in the loan scheme for Bhovi community entrepreneurs during 2021-22.
    - Complaints were filed in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and Kalaburagi districts.
    - The state government ordered a CID investigation recently.
    - Bhovi Corporation's Superintendent Subbappa was arrested by CID.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day july 25 2024; Check details anr

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara Here is what BMRCL said vkp

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara? Here’s what BMRCL said

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala native Arjun's truck found anr

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala native Arjun's truck found

    Karnataka Morarji Desai school students fall ill after consuming Pulav containing dead lizard in Raichur vkp

    Karnataka: 45 Morarji Desai school students fall ill after consuming Pulav containing dead lizard in Raichur

    Karnataka Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels police impose fines vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels; police impose fines

    Recent Stories

    Gaza war will end if Hamas Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH) snt

    'Gaza war will end if Hamas...': Israel PM gets standing ovation in US Congress for fiery speech (WATCH)

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check July 25 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check July 25 city-wise rates

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day july 25 2024; Check details anr

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

    Paris Olympics 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that featured the event Mary Kom Dangal ATG

    Paris Olympics 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that featured the event

    INS Brahmaputra fire: Body of missing sailor found after intensive diving operations efforts underway to fix warship gcw

    INS Brahmaputra fire: Body of missing sailor found after intensive diving operations

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon