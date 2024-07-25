Paris Olympics 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that featured the event

Entertainment
Paris Olympics is round the corner, here are 7 Bollywood films that featured the Global sporting event. From 'Mary Kom' to 'Dangal' check out the full list here
This Ajay Devgn starrer features India's win defeating Australia at the 1956 Summer Olympics
Farhan Akhtar played Milkha Singh and his struggles at the summer games in 1960
Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Saina Nehwal who won a bronze at the 2012 summer games in London. She was the first Badminton player to win a medal for India
Priyanka Chopra played the role of Mary Kom, bronze winner in Boxing at 2012 olympics
The movie, starring Akshay Kumar featured Indian Hockey's triumph at the Olympics in London where India won Gold
Though the movie is centered around the lives of Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat who won big at the CWG games, Babita is an Olympian
Kartik Aaryan played the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics Gold medalist. The film also features the terrorist attack at London Olympics in the year 1972