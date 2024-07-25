Entertainment

Paris Olympics 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that featured the event

Paris Olympics is round the corner, here are 7 Bollywood films that featured the Global sporting event. From 'Mary Kom' to 'Dangal' check out the full list here

Image credits: IMDb

Maidaan

This Ajay Devgn starrer features India's win defeating Australia at the 1956 Summer Olympics

Image credits: IMDb

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar played Milkha Singh and his struggles at the summer games in 1960

Image credits: IMDb

Saina

Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Saina Nehwal who won a bronze at the 2012 summer games in London. She was the first Badminton player to win a medal for India

Image credits: IMDb

Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Mary Kom, bronze winner in Boxing at 2012 olympics

Image credits: IMDb

Gold

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar featured Indian Hockey's triumph at the Olympics in London where India won Gold

Image credits: IMDb

Dangal

Though the movie is centered around the lives of Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat who won big at the CWG games, Babita is an Olympian

Image credits: IMDb

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan played the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics Gold medalist. The film also features the terrorist attack at London Olympics in the year 1972

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One