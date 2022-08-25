Pooja Hegde sets fashion goals in white crop top, blue joggers

Actor Pooja Hegde oozed comfort and style while slaying it in a crop and joggers. The ‘Beast’ actor was clicked in Mumbai’s Bandra area by the paparazzi, as she stepped out of her car.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Want to have some fashion inspiration for your day out? Take a cue from actor Pooja Hedge who has a knack for killing it with her comfy clothes, each time she steps out for a casual day on the streets. Whether is about slaying traditional attire, athleisure, stunning gowns and dresses, or a casual outfit, this South beauty has never disappointed her fans with her looks. In fact, she is one of the actors that fans look up to for fashion inspiration. Sticking true to the expectation, Pooja set off some major fashion goals on Thursday as well, when the actor stepped out for a while.

Image: Varinder Chawla

South actor Pooja Hegde was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood on Thursday. The 'Radhy Shyam' actor was at her usual best behaviour with the paps as she posed for the camera and flashed a stunning smile.

Image: Varinder Chawla

For a casual outing in the 'Maximum City', Pooja Hegde chose to wear a white crop top that she paired with blue joggers. Along with this, she carried a chic Christian Dior tote bag and wore cat-eye sunglasses.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde opted to go natural with her look as she was seen without any make-up, keeping it as natural and real as possible. With this, she also let her hair down and seemed comfortable in her overall look.

Image: Varinder Chawla