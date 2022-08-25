Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Hegde sets fashion goals in white crop top, blue joggers

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    Actor Pooja Hegde oozed comfort and style while slaying it in a crop and joggers. The ‘Beast’ actor was clicked in Mumbai’s Bandra area by the paparazzi, as she stepped out of her car.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Want to have some fashion inspiration for your day out? Take a cue from actor Pooja Hedge who has a knack for killing it with her comfy clothes, each time she steps out for a casual day on the streets. Whether is about slaying traditional attire, athleisure, stunning gowns and dresses, or a casual outfit, this South beauty has never disappointed her fans with her looks. In fact, she is one of the actors that fans look up to for fashion inspiration. Sticking true to the expectation, Pooja set off some major fashion goals on Thursday as well, when the actor stepped out for a while.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    South actor Pooja Hegde was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood on Thursday. The ‘Radhy Shyam’ actor was at her usual best behaviour with the paps as she posed for the camera and flashed a stunning smile.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli’ OTT rights sold for THIS much

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    For a casual outing in the ‘Maximum City’, Pooja Hegde chose to wear a white crop top that she paired with blue joggers. Along with this, she carried a chic Christian Dior tote bag and wore cat-eye sunglasses.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED makes Nora Fatehi witness; Jacqueline Fernandez alleges bias

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Pooja Hegde opted to go natural with her look as she was seen without any make-up, keeping it as natural and real as possible. With this, she also let her hair down and seemed comfortable in her overall look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will soon be making her big Bollywood debut. For her first project in the Hindi film industry, she has been cast opposite Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’, actor Salman Khan. The duo will be seen together in ‘Bhaijaan’ which was earlier titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar Cuttputlli OTT rights sold for THIS much drb

    Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli’ OTT rights sold for THIS much

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case ED makes Nora Fatehi witness Jacqueline Fernandez alleges bias drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED makes Nora Fatehi witness; Jacqueline Fernandez alleges bias

    Sonali Phogat s death Goa Police registers murder case gcw

    Sonali Phogat's death: Goa Police registers murder case

    Dare to take Disha Patani protein shake Here is what she will do to you watch drb

    Dare to take Disha Patani’s protein shake? Here’s what she will do to you; watch

    Koffee With Karan 7 Here is how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Here’s how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra

    Recent Stories

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know steps to download scorecard- adt

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

    Akshay Kumar Cuttputlli OTT rights sold for THIS much drb

    Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli’ OTT rights sold for THIS much

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case ED makes Nora Fatehi witness Jacqueline Fernandez alleges bias drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED makes Nora Fatehi witness; Jacqueline Fernandez alleges bias

    Sonali Phogat s death Goa Police registers murder case gcw

    Sonali Phogat's death: Goa Police registers murder case

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe-snt

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon