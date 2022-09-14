Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom song grabs fans' attention once again-WATCH

Another "Paatar Chhitar" song has caught fans' attention on YouTube. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dance in this song has stunned fans.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri on-screen Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are one of the most charismatic actors in the Bhojpuri business. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song "Paatar Chhitar" from the film Satya is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song and seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. Up to this point, 24,706,792 people have seen the video.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song is spreading like wildfire. Both Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have enormous fan bases. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. They certainly make the videos worth viewing, thanks to their incredible chemistry.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The crowd loves the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Even though this couple hasn't been photographed together much since their scandals, interest in them among viewers hasn't subsided, and this film is in high demand. Also Read: Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube