Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has collaborated with ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ singer Pawan Singh for a music video. The duo’s latest song titled ‘Laal Ghaghra’ was released on YouTube on Wednesday morning. Check out the video here.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    For all those who had eagerly been waiting for the latest song of Bhojpuri cinema’s popular singer Pawan Singh, featuring actor Namrata Malla, the wait is finally over! Titled ‘Laal Ghaghra’, the song was dropped on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, at 10 am. The song is one of the much-awaited songs of Singh that shows the sizzling chemistry between him and the popular actor.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla had shared a link to ‘Laal Ghaghra’s YouTube premiere on her Instagram handle. Along with this, she had also shared a video from the song that teased the audience about the sizzling chemistry she shared on-screen with singer Pawan Singh.

    To watch the video, click here.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time; pics inside

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Even before ‘Laal Ghaghra’ was officially released on the music website, it had gained over 25,000 likes while nearly 12,000 people were watching its premiere. As soon as the song dropped, fans started flooding the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    “There is no one in the industry who can match up to your voice,” said one of the fans while complimenting Pawan Singh for the song.  Another fan commented in Hindi saying that his voice has magic that rules the hearts of all his fans.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The music video showed Namrata Malla performing some sensuous moves with Pawan Singh. She was dressed in a shimmery red blouse with a lehenga that came with risky slits at the front. The singer, on the other hand, was seen donning a black leather jacket, t-shirt and jeans. Written by Vijay Chauhan, ‘Laal Ghaghra’ has been sung by Pawan Singh and Shilp Raj.

