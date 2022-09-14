Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him

    Dulquer Salmaan has openly talked about how his prior performances' unfavourable and negative criticisms/reviews affected him.

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Dulquer Salmaan will soon feature in R Balki's "Chup," which promises an exciting criminal drama about a Guru Dutt admirer, after dazzling the audience with his excellent performance in Sita Ramam.

    The song "Chup" by R. Balki has generated a lot of attention nationwide. In addition to Dulquer, who received praise for his performance in Kurup, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt are also featured in Chup. The plot of the movie centres on a serial murderer who is out to kill cinema critics for writing incredibly critical reviews. The movie pays tribute to Guru Dutt's 1959 masterpiece "Kaagaz Ke Phool."

    Dulquer Salmaan revealed in an interview that he had received "nasty" "reviews of his movies I frequently read a lot of negative articles about myself, Dulquer Salmaan admitted. Some have even stated that I should give up acting since I'm not cut out for it. It’s usually the same thing that I shouldn’t be here. This is not my calling. It’s really harsh."

    In the meantime, Dulquer previously remarked of the movie "Chup," "I have done numerous films in my career, but this one truly hits it out of the park in terms of the character and its tale. Because the character I portray is so distinctive, it seems like you're getting a peek into someone's mind. For me, it was a completely new experience.

    The actor appeared in Sita Ramam only recently. It is a love story with a battle scene in the background. Hanu Raghavapudi is the film's director, while Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna play significant roles. 

    Dulquer previously told us in a conversation that he was pleased that South performers and directors were now receiving widespread acclaim due to the audience now appreciating films from the region like never before.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
