    Video and Pictures: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi poses in a SEXY sheer-glittery dress; Yay or Nay?

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    Urfi Javed's eccentric and bold dress never fails to surprise her fans and followers. Every time the actress posts a video or photo on social media, it goes viral. The actress was photographed wearing a see-through sparkly gown inspired by the Galaxy.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed, alias Uorfi Javed, is an actress known for her unconventional design choices. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai looking stunning in a see-through sparkly gown.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As soon as her video went viral, her followers began pouring her with compliments. However, many others found it offensive and commented, 'Ghatia aurat,' 'Isko bhi galaxy main hi bhej do,' and 'Shimmery kam shameless zyada lag rahi hai dress.' (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed was caught wearing a see-through sparkly dress inspired by the Galaxy on Wednesday, August 24, and the video quickly went viral on social media. However, online mocked Uorfi, stating that it appeared sleazy rather than shimmery.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Uorfi is seen making poses in the bright shimmery see-through outfit in a video shared by famed Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Uorfi Javed daring appearance certainly drew some eyes. She exuded confidence while wearing this bold dress and did so with ease. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Netizens criticised Uorfi's clothing, saying that instead of shimmering, she appeared sleazy in her risqué gown. Many people chastised her for flaunting too much flesh in public.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Despite being severely ridiculed on several occasions, Uorfi remains unfazed by nasty remarks regarding her risqué clothes. The actress enjoys dressing up and experimenting with her appearance on occasion.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi has chosen to wear her hair in a neat bun with glittering beads.The hair item complemented the outfit well. Is makeup is kept minimal once more, but the baby pink gloss adds sparkle to her overall appearance! Also Read: Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi poses for the paparazzi in the video and explains her clothing to them by flashing an Instagram picture on her phone. She informs them that she shared the image of the 'Galaxy of Stars.' Urfi gestures to her star-shaped hair clips. Urfi captioned her Instagram image, "Wow! The splendour of the galaxy has always captivated me. I'm confident that this viral image of a galaxy of dancing stars will inspire me to create my next costume. To see what I have in mind, stay tuned! - #JDJ10." Also Read: Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin divorce: Did a Rottweiler dog trigger the separation?

