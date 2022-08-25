Video and Pictures: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi poses in a SEXY sheer-glittery dress; Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed's eccentric and bold dress never fails to surprise her fans and followers. Every time the actress posts a video or photo on social media, it goes viral. The actress was photographed wearing a see-through sparkly gown inspired by the Galaxy.



As soon as her video went viral, her followers began pouring her with compliments. However, many others found it offensive and commented, 'Ghatia aurat,' 'Isko bhi galaxy main hi bhej do,' and 'Shimmery kam shameless zyada lag rahi hai dress.' (WATCH VIDEO)

Netizens criticised Uorfi's clothing, saying that instead of shimmering, she appeared sleazy in her risqué gown. Many people chastised her for flaunting too much flesh in public.

Despite being severely ridiculed on several occasions, Uorfi remains unfazed by nasty remarks regarding her risqué clothes. The actress enjoys dressing up and experimenting with her appearance on occasion.



Urfi has chosen to wear her hair in a neat bun with glittering beads.The hair item complemented the outfit well. Is makeup is kept minimal once more, but the baby pink gloss adds sparkle to her overall appearance! Also Read: Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

