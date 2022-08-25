Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

One of the popular Bengali entertainment channels Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly will be seen playing Maa Durga in its Mahalaya special show.

When it comes to festive seasons, sports, cuisine, and politics, a true blue Bangali can never remain calm. All of these topics are more than just feelings for them. Just the thought of Durga Puja makes most Bengalis nostalgic, and the first thing they do when the new year begins is confirm the dates of Mahalaya and Panchami.

The countdown to Durga Puja has already begun, even though it is just a few weeks away. Television networks are also at odds over viewership. They are all prepared to add something fresh to their entertainment menu in honour of Durga Puja.

Almost all significant networks are organising Mahalaya special shows and are trying to make it a star-studded event. Subhashree Ganguly, a Bengali general entertainment channel actress, would play Durga in its Mahalaya special programme.

A few minutes ago, the actress Subhashree shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen doing the dance-drama of Mahalaya as Durga Maa.

Subhashree had made her television debut as a celebrity judge in ‘Ebar Jombe Moja’. Last year, she was a judge of ‘Dance Bangla Dance Season 11’. It is also said that dancer-actor Rubel Das will likely be seen as Lord Shiva.

Other competing stations are also vying for viewers' attention. Several small-screen leading females have also been sought for the Mahalaya special show. Subhashree had portrayed Maa Durga in a TV show last year, while Ditipriya Roy played Devi Durga on the rival station. Another station, on the other hand, portrayed Durga as actress Koel Mallick.