Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    One of the popular Bengali entertainment channels Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly will be seen playing Maa Durga in its Mahalaya special show.

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25 RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 8:27 AM IST

    When it comes to festive seasons, sports, cuisine, and politics, a true blue Bangali can never remain calm. All of these topics are more than just feelings for them. Just the thought of Durga Puja makes most Bengalis nostalgic, and the first thing they do when the new year begins is confirm the dates of Mahalaya and Panchami.

    The countdown to Durga Puja has already begun, even though it is just a few weeks away. Television networks are also at odds over viewership. They are all prepared to add something fresh to their entertainment menu in honour of Durga Puja. 

    Also Read: Liger FIRST Review OUT: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film, hit or flop?

    Subhashree Ganguly: Subhashree Ganguly as Durga again in Zee Bangla, who is Shiva-Mahisasur? - Newshost24

    Almost all significant networks are organising Mahalaya special shows and are trying to make it a star-studded event. Subhashree Ganguly, a Bengali general entertainment channel actress, would play Durga in its Mahalaya special programme.

    A few minutes ago, the actress Subhashree shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen doing the dance-drama of Mahalaya as Durga Maa. 

    Subhashree had made her television debut as a celebrity judge in ‘Ebar Jombe Moja’.  Last year, she was a judge of ‘Dance Bangla Dance Season 11’. It is also said that dancer-actor Rubel Das will likely be seen as Lord Shiva.

    Also Read: Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th

    Other competing stations are also vying for viewers' attention. Several small-screen leading females have also been sought for the Mahalaya special show. Subhashree had portrayed Maa Durga in a TV show last year, while Ditipriya Roy played Devi Durga on the rival station. Another station, on the other hand, portrayed Durga as actress Koel Mallick.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said RBA

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Sexy pics Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse drb

    Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his phailoed comment over Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Hollywood James Cameron Avatar to re release in India on THIS date drb

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Ahead of series premiere final trailer released watch drb

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said RBA

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Babar Azam to Rohit Sharma - Top 5 batters to look out for-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Babar Azam to Rohit Sharma - Top 5 batters to look out for

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Be careful Gemini, health will be good for Sagittarius & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 25 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon