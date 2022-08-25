Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin divorce: Did a Rottweiler dog trigger the separation? Here's what we know

According to a popular International publication, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone's wife, filed for divorce. Is the separation happen following a heated disagreement about whether Sly could acquire a new dog? Read details here

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly getting separated. After dating for years from 1988, the pair married in 1997. The two had a significant age difference, with Stallone recently turning 76 and Flavin being 54. Flavin filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" in a Florida court.

Flavin told People in a statement, "My family is everything to me. We are handling these personal matters peacefully and confidentially." Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25, are the couple's three kids, however, Stallone is also the father of son Seargeoh from his former marriage and Sage, his oldest son with his late companion Starlin Wright.



The news comes after rumours of a divorce between the beloved couple spread like wildfire on the Internet when fans observed that Stallone had covered up a tattoo of his wife's face on his bicep.



In another report published on TMZ, it is said that Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce following a heated dispute about whether Sly could acquire a new puppy.



According to sources, the actor wanted a Rottweiler for the security and safety of his family; however, Jennifer did not want another dog. Hence, the two vehemently defended their beliefs at odds about the dog. According to the report, they had a reasonably intense dispute that brought up other concerns, albeit none of them looked to be marriage-ending.



Later, Sly (Sylvester Stallone) got a dog named Dwight, the name of his character on his new show Tulsa King. The actor also posted videos and photos of him with Dwight on Instagram, with the caption ... "So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four-legged friend ”DWIGHT“ my characters name from the Series, keep punching and keep barking !!! Thank you very much to Trainer and breeder Dave Smith and his wonderful wife !!!"



The couple only recently celebrated their 25th anniversary by sending one other romantic note on Instagram. Stallone wrote in a tribute to Flavin, "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin also took to social media and posted, which is now deleted, "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" She further added, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!" Also Read: 9 weird reasons for DIVORCE: Weight, pimples on wife's face, loves non-vegetarian

