    Video and Photos: 'Rashmika Mandanna is Urfi Javed 2.0', say fans, as they are not happy with actress' dress

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna's sexy short black dress made a striking statement. Netizens severely ridiculed the actress over her dress, comparing her to Urfi Javed.

    Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known actress in both South and Bollywood. The actress has a large fan base that extends beyond India. The actress, also known as 'National Crush,' is recognised for her gorgeous clothes.

    Every time she walks out, her admirers can't help but drool over their favourite actress. The Mission Majnu actress recently made a bold appearance in a stunning black short dress. This time, the actress was mocked and trolled by netizens for her outfit.

    Viral Bhayani, a popular Bollywood paparazzi, tweeted a video of Rashmika's arrival on the red carpet. While the actress conducted herself with grace, netizens were less than delighted with her outfit.

    The actress looked stunning in the black dress with a long trail, with her hair done in a tidy bun. Rashmika wore little make-up and wore high heels. Immediately after the video went viral, netizens began mocking her, with many comparing Rashmika's dress to Urfi Javed's.

    One of the comments reads, “Urfi 2 ," another social media user wrote, “That’s one absolutely horrendous outfit ever!! What the F is wrong with these actresses today that they agree to wear such utterly disgusting stuff!! ." A third social media user added, “Ye bhi abhi urfi ko follow kar Rahi he kya."
     

    Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is riding high thanks to the phenomenal success of her last film, Varisu. In Vamshi Paidipally's directorial, she was cast opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Despite having minimal screen time, the young actress captivated hearts with her excellent chemistry with Vijay.
     

    She will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The photography for Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, has commenced and is projected to be larger than the previous instalment. Also Read: When netizens called Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘plastic beauty’ and compared her to Pooja Hegde

    The young actress is also juggling her Bollywood career and has a few intriguing projects in the works. She co-stars alongside famous actor Ranbir Kapoor in the forthcoming action drama Animal, which is presently in post-production. Rashmika Mandanna is allegedly poised to pair up with action hero Tiger Shroff for her next project after completing off the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film. Also Read: Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS later, gets trolled for her latest BOLD video (WATCH VIDEO)

