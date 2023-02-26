Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS later, gets trolled for her latest BOLD video (WATCH VIDEO)

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi goes bold again: TV actress gets trolled for covering her breasts with two clay shapes, one of the heart and the other a star; take a look



After years of struggles, it seems like the Bigg Boss OTT star is finally getting her due as she recently posed for the ‘Dirty Magazine’ shoot and was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. In true Uorfi fashion, the fashionista ditched her top and donned on denims that showed off her figure.



She was seen wearing a dress that was completely open from the front, had sleeves and a thick strip near her collarbone. She opted for a heart and star jewellery that covered her breast. The star completed her look with pink hair and glossy lips.

Pink hair and luscious lips complemented the star's outfit. Urfi chose love and star jewellery to conceal her breast. While fans and social media users couldn’t stop praising the 25-year-old for her fashion choices and loving her pink hair, netizens trolled her clothes. One wrote, “Accha hai me andha hu.” Another wrote, “Iske wajase instagram band hone wala hai.”

Other wrote, “Urfi dii iss video m thoda jyada ho gya ....thoda control krna sikh lo literally.” One said, “Are Koi urf madam ko Hospital jaldi bhejo.” Another said, “Yrr tu kapde phnti kyu ho fashion ka mazak bana kr rakha h.” Other said, “Bra kaha gayi inki...kuch bhi pehan sakti hai yeh.” Another wrote, “Sitarey Asman perr he thek hai.” Also Read: Is Urfi Javed India's Lada Gaga? Check out her latest bold and SEXY pictures NOW

