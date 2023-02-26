When netizens called Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘plastic beauty’ and compared her to Pooja Hegde

Twitter war once erupted between Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans after an alleged 'sarcastic' dialogue between Samantha, Chinmayi Sripada and Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy surfaced on social media

Fans of actress Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged in a Twitter feud. It all started when Pooja purportedly uploaded a meme of Samantha from an old film. "I don't find her beautiful at all," the meme said. Before Hegde's Instagram story was removed, fans captured a screenshot. Following this occurrence, Pooja resorted to social media to disclose that her Instagram account has been hacked and that her team is attempting to assist her.

Pooja resolved the problem within an hour and shared the same information with her fans. She tweeted, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you."

When Samantha's admirers were not satisfied by Pooja's explanation, they began to troll her and demanded that she apologise to their favourite celebrity.

Subsequently, Pooja's supporters criticised Samantha's appearance, dubbing her a "plastic beauty." Here are some funny tweets from Pooja's fans, "Just asking if #Samantha worksout does she burns calories or plastic?? #JustAsking #wesupportpoojahedge"

Another said, "#WeSupportPoojaHegde plastic samantha dont go near pooja she's too hot you'll be burned." Some started giving gyaans, "Isn’t right to target your costar by forming a group with 2 other ladies on social media platform. Samantha you are just a plastic beauty #WeSupportPoojaHegde"

One also defended Pooja's post saying, "Whats so wrong in Pooja's post she said the truth as Samantha is a plastic beauty and beauty made herself, u can't find anyone looking so changing for film to film"

Samantha is now preparing for the release of her film Shaakuntalam, which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam depicts the ancient Mahabharata love romance of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Originally scheduled to open in theatres on February 17, the picture was postponed earlier this month when the producers published a statement revealing the delay. The movie will now be released on April 14.

However, it was recently claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned down a lucrative offer for Pushpa 2 and would not appear in the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna movie. Unfortunately, there has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet