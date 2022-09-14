Video and Photos: ‘Bechari Pant Pahenna Bhul Gayi’ - Malaika Arora gets trolled for her latest look

Several online trolls mercilessly mock Malaika Arora when she leaves the house in an oversized shirt that reveals her toned legs.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

One such actress who can turn attention even in casual clothing is Malaika Arora. Even in her super-comfy and stylish dress, she may radiate charm.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika likes to keep things casual yet stylish while wearing enormous shirts, and just lately, she was spotted in the city sporting a white silk oversized shirt from Balenciaga. (WATCH NOW)



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The diva was breathtakingly beautiful, but some online bullies cruelly mocked Malaika because of her appearance. Several netizens brutally troll after she steps out wearing an oversized shirt, showing off her toned and sexy legs. One netizen commented, “Bechari pant pahenna bhul gayi.” Another wrote, “Arre, lower pehenna bhool gayi, Arjun ki shirt mein hi aa gayi.” One comment read, “Kuch bi daal liya hd ho gai hai.”



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The actress can be seen exiting her luxury car in a video doing the rounds while sporting an oversized white top and tall black boots. She smiled at the photographers. Malaika kept her hair in a ponytail and her makeup minimal.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Due to the gusts, the actress also had trouble with her clothing. As soon as the video went viral online, internet users began mocking Arora for her sense of style.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla