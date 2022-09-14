Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Photos: ‘Bechari Pant Pahenna Bhul Gayi’ - Malaika Arora gets trolled for her latest look

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Several online trolls mercilessly mock Malaika Arora when she leaves the house in an oversized shirt that reveals her toned legs.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    One such actress who can turn attention even in casual clothing is Malaika Arora. Even in her super-comfy and stylish dress, she may radiate charm. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika likes to keep things casual yet stylish while wearing enormous shirts, and just lately, she was spotted in the city sporting a white silk oversized shirt from Balenciaga. (WATCH NOW)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The diva was breathtakingly beautiful, but some online bullies cruelly mocked Malaika because of her appearance. Several netizens brutally troll after she steps out wearing an oversized shirt, showing off her toned and sexy legs. One netizen commented, “Bechari pant pahenna bhul gayi.” Another wrote, “Arre, lower pehenna bhool gayi, Arjun ki shirt mein hi aa gayi.” One comment read, “Kuch bi daal liya hd ho gai hai.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The actress can be seen exiting her luxury car in a video doing the rounds while sporting an oversized white top and tall black boots. She smiled at the photographers. Malaika kept her hair in a ponytail and her makeup minimal.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Due to the gusts, the actress also had trouble with her clothing. As soon as the video went viral online, internet users began mocking Arora for her sense of style. Also Read: Malaika Arora shares a video of 'cute' dog named Murphy, who walks like her (WATCH)

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    To be noted, malign trolls frequently watch Malaika Arora because of her daring sense of style. She also receives abuse for dating Arjun Kapoor, who is perceived as being younger. Also Read: Preps on for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; details inside

    Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli discuss their upcoming movie: Director says, 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure' RBA

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt baby shower details inside drb

    Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi police today AJR

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time pics inside drb

    Hollywood Amidst romance news, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting cozy in first intimate first pics drb

    football Champions League: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski focused on future after 'tough evening' against Bayern Munich snt

    Watch Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism-tgy

    Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli discuss their upcoming movie: Director says, 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure' RBA

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt baby shower details inside drb

    Six Pakistani nationals held by Gujarat ATS off coast with drugs worth Rs 200 crore: Report AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

