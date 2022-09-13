Malaika Arora shares a video of 'cute' dog named Murphy, who walks like her (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora reacted to an adorable video shared on Instagram that made fun of her walk and for refusing to pose for the media.

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    Bollywood diva Malaika Arora reacted to a viral video making fun of her for not posing for the cameras. Malaika Arora is frequently mocked for her walking manner and avoiding the paparazzi. The Pawsome Life of Murphy, an Instagram account, posted a video of a dog walking and linked it to Malaika's stroll while she attempts to elude the paparazzi while en route to the gym or Pilates class.

    In the post, the audio was replaced by voices of paparazzi asking Malaika to stop and pose for the camera. One of the voices said, “Wait, wait Malaika." Another voice said, “Malaika you don’t pose." The video clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Malaika ji aap rukte kyu nahi ho (Malaika ji, why don’t you stop)?" Reacting to the post, Malaika wrote, “So cute (laughing emojis)."

    One of the most talked-about couples in B-town is Malaika and Arjun. The photogs frequently catch them together. Malaika, meanwhile, often makes news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

    Every time the couple posts sappy photographs of themselves together on their accounts, social media is flooded with the couple's lovebirds. Recently, Malaika and Arjun held a seductive picture session for their followers. They shared the post on their Instagram accounts, and it went viral. Malaika spiced things up a little by donning a sparkly pant-suit of the same colour as the pair matched their looks.

    Also Read: Esha Gupta sizzles in Spain; flaunts assets in cleavage-revealing bralette, satin co-ords

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Malaika Arora is renowned in show business for her dance routine to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se. She has furthermore participated as a judge on reality competitions, including India's Got Talent, Supermodel of the Year, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
     

