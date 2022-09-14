Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; details inside

    ‘Brahmastra’ couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to welcome their baby by the end of this year in December. Per the reports, preparations for Alia’s baby shower have begun in full swing with Soni Razdaan ad Neetu Kapoor taking the charge. Read the full details inside.

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt baby shower details inside drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    The year 2022 has turned out to be the most special year for Alia Bhatt. Whether it is on the personal front or professional, the year has turned out to be positive for the actor. From giving back-to-back hit films to getting married and now expecting her first child soon, Alia has been blessed with only good things this year.

    Presently, Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are basking in the glory of how their first film together ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been performing at the box office. The film was successful to end Hindi cinema’s dry spell at the ticket window.

    ALSO READ: Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

    Amidst this, reports have started doing rounds in the media in regard to Alia Bhatt’s baby shower. The actor, who is due to deliver in December, has travelled across the length and breadth of the country for the promotions of her and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. Alia was seen flaunting her baby bump on all occasions, winning hearts with her maternity collection.

    According to media reports, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning a special baby shower for the mother-to-be. Both have also started preparations for Alia's ‘godh bharai’. The function will reportedly be attended by only the women.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji announces sequel; here’s when you can watch it in theatres

    Per the reports, Alia Bhatt’s baby shower will be held in Mumbai itself However, it is still unclear if it will be held at her and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence where the two got married or at some top-rated hotel in the city. Similarly, the date for the baby shower too has not been decided yet.

    Furthermore, reports are suggestive that only family members and close friends will be attending Alia Bhatt’s baby shower. The guest list includes the likes of her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Singh, sister Shaheen Bhatt, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Aarti Shetty among many others.

    On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite her ‘Gully Boy’ star Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen marking her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, along with ‘Animal’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi police today AJR

    Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi police

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time pics inside drb

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time; pics inside

    Hollywood Amidst romance news, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting cozy in first intimate first pics drb

    Amidst romance news, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting cosy in first intimate first pics

    Teddy Gentry founding member of Alabama arrested for weed possession drb

    Teddy Gentry, founding member of ‘Alabama’, arrested for weed possession

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Ayan Mukerji announces sequel here is when you can watch it in theatres drb

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji announces sequel; here’s when you can watch it in theatres

    Recent Stories

    Six Pakistani nationals held by Gujarat ATS off coast with drugs worth Rs 200 crore: Report AJR

    Six Pakistani nationals held by Gujarat ATS off coast with drugs worth Rs 200 crore: Report

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Eintracht Frankfurt win over Olympique de Marseille marred by alleged Nazi salute and crowd unrest-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Eintracht Frankfurt's win marred by alleged Nazi salute and crowd unrest

    8 Congress MLAs set to join BJP in Goa?

    8 Congress MLAs set to join BJP in Goa?

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen Elizabeth demise-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen's demise

    Pics and video Namrata Malla SEXY Laal Ghaghra dance with Pawan Singh is OUT Watch drb

    Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon