Preps on for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; details inside

‘Brahmastra’ couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to welcome their baby by the end of this year in December. Per the reports, preparations for Alia’s baby shower have begun in full swing with Soni Razdaan ad Neetu Kapoor taking the charge. Read the full details inside.

The year 2022 has turned out to be the most special year for Alia Bhatt. Whether it is on the personal front or professional, the year has turned out to be positive for the actor. From giving back-to-back hit films to getting married and now expecting her first child soon, Alia has been blessed with only good things this year.

Presently, Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are basking in the glory of how their first film together ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been performing at the box office. The film was successful to end Hindi cinema’s dry spell at the ticket window.

Amidst this, reports have started doing rounds in the media in regard to Alia Bhatt’s baby shower. The actor, who is due to deliver in December, has travelled across the length and breadth of the country for the promotions of her and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. Alia was seen flaunting her baby bump on all occasions, winning hearts with her maternity collection.

According to media reports, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning a special baby shower for the mother-to-be. Both have also started preparations for Alia's ‘godh bharai’. The function will reportedly be attended by only the women.

Per the reports, Alia Bhatt’s baby shower will be held in Mumbai itself However, it is still unclear if it will be held at her and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence where the two got married or at some top-rated hotel in the city. Similarly, the date for the baby shower too has not been decided yet.

Furthermore, reports are suggestive that only family members and close friends will be attending Alia Bhatt’s baby shower. The guest list includes the likes of her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Singh, sister Shaheen Bhatt, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Aarti Shetty among many others.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite her ‘Gully Boy’ star Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen marking her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, along with ‘Animal’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.