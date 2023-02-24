Is Urfi Javed India's Lada Gaga? Check out her latest bold and SEXY pictures NOW

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Dirty Photoshoot: Actress recently had a photoshoot for 'Dirty' magazine, the images of which have gone viral on social media. Urfi's unusual appearance in these photographs has stunned her fans.

Urfi aka Uorfi Javed requires no introduction; she is frequently carried into the hot topic of the tinsel town for her distinctive outfits. The actress grabs all the attention of netizens with her DIY style, and her way of carrying unique fashion catches the eyes of many celebs from Hollywood to Bollywood. Recently she was spotted in Mumbai where she was wearing a 'Dirty' cutout top which took hold of all the concentration on her.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Lately, some BTS clips of Uorfi from her shoots went viral on the internet and the diva was seen carrying a black outfit printed 'dirty' on it. But her hair and makeup grabbed all the eyes on it as Uorfi painted her hair pink in colour and also she bleached her eyebrows which gave the whole vibes of a bold look that is very much popular internationally and Uorfi slayed as always in this look. But this was all done by her to create a buzz for her new magazine cover.



Yet, many people are unaware that Urfi is working with the same company that created Ranveer Singh's controversial naked appearance for a magazine. She is killing in her looks, and her eyes assure us that Urfi will release a big project soon.

Social media personality, who is known for her unconventional outfits, currently shot for Dirty magazine cover with well Known stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in top designer outfits of Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, AJSK, Misho, Bloni, Almost Gods and who has worked with everyone from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif.

Uorfi Javed's bleached eyebrows and pink hair in a new photoshoot have been grabbing attention. The diva is seen carrying the extraordinarily designed attires which are said to be the same showcased by Rahul Mishra in Paris Fashion Week.



Urfi Javed is photographed during a photo shoot in a black and white off-the-shoulder gown. In the snapshot, Urfi has a distinct appearance. Also Read: Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

Despite receiving threats and unpleasant insults from trolls over her outfit, she never listens to critics. The star has always maintained that it is her life and that she will wear anything she wants.

