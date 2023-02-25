Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style icon looks breath-taking in blue colored ruffled ensemble outfit

Urfi Javed got spotted at One 8 in Juhu for the fashion brunch event. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures recently wore a quirky blue-colored ruffled couture outfit.

Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends.

Urfi Javed walks the talk with her bold blue-colored ensemble outfit during a fashion brunch event at One 8 in Juhu today.

Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque blue ensemble outfit, Urfi looked sleek and mesmerizing. Urfi is winning the hearts of fans and netizens by presenting a new side of herself with the new bold 'DIRTY' magazine cover shoot.

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new sea water-themed blue ensemble couture outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

Urfi's daring sea water-themed blue ensemble couture outfit sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

