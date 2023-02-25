Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style icon looks breath-taking in blue colored ruffled ensemble outfit

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Urfi Javed got spotted at One 8 in Juhu for the fashion brunch event. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures recently wore a quirky blue-colored ruffled couture outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Actress stuns fans in her bold brown balloons-inspired leather outfit - SEE PICS

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed walks the talk with her bold blue-colored ensemble outfit during a fashion brunch event at One 8 in Juhu today.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque blue ensemble outfit, Urfi looked sleek and mesmerizing. Urfi is winning the hearts of fans and netizens by presenting a new side of herself with the new bold 'DIRTY' magazine cover shoot.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new sea water-themed blue ensemble couture outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's daring sea water-themed blue ensemble couture outfit sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's new and daring blue ensemble couture outfit, which has an azure blue seawater theme, is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

